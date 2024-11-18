Trophy Tracker: Stankoven of Stars top choice for Calder as rookie of year

To mark the quarter mark of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Logan Stankoven always was regarded as a prolific goal scorer throughout his amateur hockey career. But this season he's learning it takes time to hit that level as an NHL rookie with the Dallas Stars.

And that's fine, particularly since the 21-year-old forward has turned into quite the playmaker on the way to leading NHL rookies with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games, the most points ever by a Stars rookie (since 1993-94) through the first 15 games of a season.

"Goal-scoring wise, he's still learning," Dallas forward Matt Duchene said. "It's really hard. I remember coming up my first year and how it took me a few months to really start scoring consistently. I've talked with him, he's a little bit frustrated with that part. I told him, 'Dude, you're a point-per-game guy in the NHL right now because of your playmaking.' I told him it's not about the puck going in, it's about producing and being an all-around good player for this team, which he's doing."

Stankoven is averaging 15:37 of ice time, up from the 14:40 he averaged in 2023-24 when he had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 regular-season games. The jump in ice time and production has made him NHL.com's favorite for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year through the first quarter of the season.

Stankoven received 72 voting points (12 first-place votes) from NHL.com's 15-person panel. Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov was second with 51 points (one first-place vote), followed by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson with 32 points. Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf was fourth with 23 points (two first-place votes), and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, was fifth with 20 points.