Caufield focused on 'being more than just a goal scorer' for Canadiens

Cole Caufield realizes the importance of rounding out his game for the benefit not only of the Montreal Canadiens, but a possible spot on the United States roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

"If there's one thing I've learned, you don't really have the puck on your stick that much for an NHL game, so how are you going to help the guys with the puck when you don't have it?" Caufield told NHL.com. "Arriving to the spot at the right time to help out, transitioning quickly to the defensive side of the puck, being harder to play against, winning more battles ... these are all things me and coach [Martin St. Louis] have talked about."

That's quite an admission from a player considered one of the finest goal scorers in the NHL and in the history of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. But the 23-year-old left wing is willing to do whatever it takes to become an even better all-around player.

"I think he's been in a process the last 14 months of just being more than just a goal scorer with playing a 200-foot game and playing the defensive side of the puck too," St. Louis said. "I think he's still going through his process. He's a young player like the rest of our team and that's what we're after."

The Canadiens (6-10-2) also are after some more wins and hope Caufield can maintain his prolific scoring touch when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Bell Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime).

Caufield set a single-season NTDP record with 72 goals in 64 games in 2018-19, and his 126 goals in 123 games in two seasons with the program are second all-time.

Caufield grew up a fan of Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane and at the time considered him to be the best United States-born player. Now in his fifth NHL season with Montreal, which selected him in the first round (No. 15) in the 2019 NHL Draft, he was asked who he considers the best American-born player in the game today.

"Probably Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)," he said. "I think being able to see where he's come and dominated the league as he has. I like watching him for his goal scoring ability, but he does a lot of other things with the puck that I appreciate and are special."

Caufield has 15 points (12 goals, three assists) in 18 games this season. His 26.7 percent shooting percentage is well above the NHL average (12.7 percent), per NHL EDGE statistics, and Montreal has a 50.0 on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice.