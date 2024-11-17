Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

VANCOUVER -- Conor Garland is liking his role this season.
The Vancouver Canucks forward is playing more minutes. He’s getting more responsibility. And for the most part, he’s getting results.
“It’s just been a bit of a different role this year: penalty kill, first line (at times), playing a lot, so I’m just trying to stay healthy and help us win each and every night,” Garland said Friday. “But it’s a fun role to have. It’s a privilege to have those minutes.
“Obviously, a little dip the last couple of nights, so I’d love to get back at it.”
Garland had an assist on Teddy Blueger’s empty-net goal in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and hopes for more when the Canucks (9-4-3) host the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) at Rogers Arena on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO).
Garland has 12 points (four goals, eight assists), third on the Canucks behind defenseman Quinn Hughes (17 points; three goals, 14 assists) and center J.T. Miller (16 points; six goals, 10 assists).
The 28-year-old is in his fourth season with Vancouver, which acquired Garland and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes for forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel on July 23, 2021. Through his first three seasons, Garland’s average ice time per game ranged from 14:32 to 16:24. This season, he’s averaging 18:55.
“He wins a lot of battles,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “He’s quick at the puck and he holds pucks too. He doesn’t throw pucks away and when you do that, it makes the other team play defense. When you throw pucks away it's easy to defend, so I think he’s one of our better players to hold onto the puck and make a play.”