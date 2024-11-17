Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

Tocchet looks to Garland to help other players either get out of their individual funks or get up and running again. The latter happened against the Blackhawks, with Garland playing on the third line with center Blueger and left wing Dakota Joshua, who made his season debut Thursday after being diagnosed with testicular cancer over the summer.

The three were first put together on the third line last season -- Garland and Joshua also played with Miller and Pettersson last season -- and it proved to be a consistent trio. Garland had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games last season, Joshua had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 63 games and Blueger had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 68 games.

“When we first started it was easy clicking and from there, the chemistry built,” Joshua said Saturday. “Just knowing what suits one another’s games and being on the same page as far as what we’re trying to do, it’s helped us out a lot.

“Obviously, this is going to be our first chance to do it this year, but it’s just easy to read off each other. It just clicks. He’s easy to play with.”

Garland said the three had a good session at Friday’s practice because they “did the same concepts we had last year that were effective for us.

“It makes us a better team when ‘Dak’ gets back in the lineup and he's going to take some time to get to where he was, but hopefully me and Teddy can help him.”

Garland and Joshua, especially, have formed a great friendship outside of the game. They like to needle each other, as shown when the two tended the drive-thru at a local Tim Hortons on Nov. 7.

“Sorry for the wait. We’ve got an amateur up here,” Joshua told one drive-thru customer regarding Garland.

Garland said the drive-thru shift was “tough.”

“I have a new respect for people when I go through the drive-thru and how much of a grind it is,” he said. “Sometimes it’s nice to see that and maybe next time if they mess up my order, I’m not going to be too mad or understand why because it’s a stressful job. I was very thankful for the girl who worked with us in that hour.”

Joshua said Garland “didn’t have the drive-thru skills that I have, but he was a good assistant on the drive-thru. He’s better supporting on the ice than on the drive-thru for sure.”

That support on the ice is what Garland is here for, after all. And the bigger role, which he’s earned.

“That’s why you train in the summer and work on your game each and every day, to play as much as you can, to help the team in all situations,” Garland said. “I enjoy it. Whatever situation I’m in I love, but right now I’m just trying to continue to play well.”