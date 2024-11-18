Thompson strong Indigenous role model as Northeastern women's captain

Thompson has taken those leadership lessons and is applying them on and off the ice at Northeastern, where she was voted captain by her teammates in her third season after transferring from Harvard University.

She is third on Northeastern (9-5-1) with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games and was third on the team with a collegiate career-high 12 goals and fifth in points (20) in 39 games last season. Thompson has 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 122 NCAA games and played on three consecutive Women’s Beanpot Tournament championship teams, with Harvard in 2020 and with Northeastern in 2023 and 2024.

“She’s just one of those players that just has a knack around the net,” Northeastern coach Dave Flint said. “On top of that, she’s genuine -- she shows up every day, leads by example and works hard on and off the ice in everything she does. I’ve had some good leaders here at Northeastern. Early on, what she’s done with this group, I’d say she ranks up there with the top leaders I’ve had.”

Thompson said she was honored and thrilled to be selected team captain. She’s equally excited as she waits to receive her status card for the Okanagan Indian Band in British Columbia, the band of her father and grandfather. She is currently a registered member of the Metis Nation of Alberta.

“Having status in Canada is more than a card,” she said. “It’s a piece of your identity. What comes along with it for me is being able to fully have that identity piece that you’re proud to show off, you’re proud to talk about.

“It’s a piece of paper that comes along with a lot of great things, but also it really keeps you tied down to your roots. Having that status card keeps me connected to other members of my family who are of status.”