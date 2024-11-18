McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 17.
FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS
McDavid became the and player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, totaling 3-5—8 across three games to propel the Oilers (9-7-2, 20 points) to a 2-0-1 week. He factored on all four Edmonton goals (1-3—4), capped by the primary assist on Leon Draisaitl’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders Nov. 12. McDavid then posted 1-1—2 (as well as another overtime helper), scoring at 2:44 of the second period to become the 99th player in League history to record 1,000 points, in a 3-2 triumph versus the Nashville Predators Nov. 14. He added 1-1—2, including an assist on the tying goal with 1:29 remaining in regulation, in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 16. McDavid, a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner and three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, ranks third in NHL history (minimum: 100 GP) with 1.52 points per game during his career (342-661—1,003 in 660 GP), behind only Wayne Gretzky (1.92) and Mario Lemieux (1.88). That includes 7-14—21 through 15 appearances this season, highlighted by 4-7—11 during an active four-game goal/multi-point streak dating to Nov. 9.
SECOND STAR – MASON MARCHMENT, LW, DALLAS STARS
Marchment produced three multi-point performances in as many contests, leading the NHL in goals (t-4), assists (t-5) and points (9) as the Stars (11-5-0, 22 points) completed a perfect week. He notched 1-4—5, sparked by a franchise record-tying four points in the first period (1-3—4), in a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 11. Marchment then registered 1-1—2 in a 7-2 triumph versus the Boston Bruins Nov. 14 before closing the week with both Dallas goals, highlighted by his ninth career game-winner, in a 2-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild Nov. 16. The 29-year-old Marchment, who established career highs in goals (22), assists (31) and points (53) in 2023-24 (81 GP), sits second on the Stars with 6-11—17 through 15 total outings this season. He – along with McDavid – is one of 44 NHL players (minimum: 10 GP) averaging at least one point per game in 2024-25.
THIRD STAR – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Vasilevskiy became the fastest goaltender in League history to reach the , going 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout as the Lightning (9-6-1, 19 points) won both of their games. Vasilevskiy earned his record-setting victory by stifling the NHL’s top team, the Winnipeg Jets (who entered the contest with one loss in their first 16 games of the season), making 23 stops in a 4-1 triumph Nov. 14. He followed that with a flawless 29-save performance for his 36th career shutout in a 4-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils Nov. 16. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19, owns an 8-5-1 record through 14 total appearances in 2024-25, ranking in the top 10 in the League (minimum: 7 GP) in shutouts (t-2nd; 2), goals-against average (3rd; 2.15) and save percentage (7th; .920).
