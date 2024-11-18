McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid became the and player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, totaling 3-5—8 across three games to propel the Oilers (9-7-2, 20 points) to a 2-0-1 week. He factored on all four Edmonton goals (1-3—4), capped by the primary assist on Leon Draisaitl’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders Nov. 12. McDavid then posted 1-1—2 (as well as another overtime helper), scoring at 2:44 of the second period to become the 99th player in League history to record 1,000 points, in a 3-2 triumph versus the Nashville Predators Nov. 14. He added 1-1—2, including an assist on the tying goal with 1:29 remaining in regulation, in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 16. McDavid, a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner and three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, ranks third in NHL history (minimum: 100 GP) with 1.52 points per game during his career (342-661—1,003 in 660 GP), behind only Wayne Gretzky (1.92) and Mario Lemieux (1.88). That includes 7-14—21 through 15 appearances this season, highlighted by 4-7—11 during an active four-game goal/multi-point streak dating to Nov. 9.