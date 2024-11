NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 18

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS)

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who's missed six games with an upper-body injury, will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a round-robin tournament with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden and Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 12-20. Eichel and Matthews were teammates at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship and played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey 2016. Vegas captain Mark Stone has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 26 games against Toronto, the most against any team in the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP)

Matvei Michkov, the NHL Rookie of the Month for October, has responded after he was scratched for two games, which is good news for him, the Flyers and coach John Tortorella. The one thing you can do, one thing anybody can do, is if they work hard enough, they can defend. Having played for ‘Torts,’ that's an area of growth that their team needs as well. I know from speaking to people in the Hurricanes organization they were excited about Jackson Blake. He played his way onto the team. I played against his dad (Jason Blake) for a long time. He had an engine on him, he just kept going and going and skating and skating. Jackson so far has impressed the Hurricanes, and it's equally more impressive when you're able to earn a spot on a really good team. He's got NHL pedigree, so he's not awed by the bright lights of the NHL. Carolina has won six consecutive games in Philadelphia since Nov. 26, 2021, its second-longest active run against an opponent behind seven in a row against the New York Islanders from 2018-19.

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

Predators forward Filip Forsberg is five goals from 300 in the NHL and was named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face Off. I'm still bullish on Nashville's stock. Having spoken with general manager Barry Trotz and coach Andrew Brunette, they know it's going to take time. Goalie Juuse Saros is starting to look like himself, which is huge because he can steal games and can keep you in games, especially when your team hasn't yet found its rhythm. The Kraken are 6-3-1 against the Predators and have scored four goals in a period four times this season. They've kind of exceeded my expectations so far. Jared McCann has been a really good fit, and I love the addition of Brandon Montour because I've always been a Brandon Montour guy. I still don't know what their identity is per se, but they've been a scrappy team and they're not an easy out.