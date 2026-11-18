Matthew Schaefer is having one of the best starts to a career by a defenseman in NHL history, and his elite advanced stats are paving the way for a high ceiling this season and down the road.

Schaefer had his first NHL hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets, becoming the second-youngest defenseman (19 years, 73 days) in League history to accomplish that feat; only Phil Housley (18 years old, 320 days) had a hat trick earlier in his career on Jan. 23, 1983.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, now has nine goals this season, second at his position behind Evan Bouchard (12), who’s currently the front-runner for the Norris Trophy at the one-quarter mark. Since entering the League last season, Schaefer ranks second among defensemen in goals (32; close behind Bouchard’s 33).

Schaefer now has the most multigoal games by a teenage defenseman in NHL history (six; passing Housley’s five), and his 32 career goals are the second most ever by a teenage defenseman behind Housley (46). Schaefer is on an 84-game pace for 37 goals; the last defenseman to score that many in a single season was Coffey, when he set an NHL record at the position in 1985-86 (48 in 79 games). Schaefer, who’s averaging more than a point per game this season (24 in 20 games), is tied for fourth in the League in points among defensemen.

Schaefer won the Calder Trophy last season, scoring the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history (23 in 82 games; surpassing Housley) and becoming the youngest defenseman ever with a multigoal game, surpassing Bobby Orr (18 years, 248 days on Nov. 23, 1966). Schaefer also became the second Islanders defenseman in history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Denis Potvin (nine 20-goal seasons with New York).