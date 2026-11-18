Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Barkov, Marchand ‘both close’ to returning for Panthers
Geekie placed on injured reserve by Lightning; Sherwood week to week for Sharks
© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand “are both close” to returning, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The forwards have been out for more than a month with knee injuries. Barkov, who is Florida’s captain, injured his left knee Oct. 1, his second game of the season; he missed all of last season with a knee injury. Marchand was injured when he fell into the goal post on Oct. 6. Florida hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Conor Geekie was placed on injured reserve by the Lightning prior to their 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. The forward was able to finish a 2-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 14 but was limited to 8:52 of ice time, and coach Jon Cooper said it could be longer than a day-to-day situation. Geekie has five points (four goals, one assist) in 20 games this season. … Forward Brandon Hagel (lower body) did not play Tuesday and is day to day. He ranks third for Tampa Bay with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. The Lightning host the Oilers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW).
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San Jose Sharks
Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) is week to week, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said before a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. The forward was injured in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Predators on Sunday. Sherwood has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 23 games. Forward Brett Leason was recalled from San Jose of the AHL. The Sharks host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce (illness) is expected to return against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime). The defenseman, who returned to practice Tuesday, missed two games. Pesce has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and is plus-15 in 19 games while averaging 20:59 of ice time.
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau was assigned by the Flames to Calgary of the AHL on a conditioning loan Tuesday. The forward has yet to make his season debut after having resurfacing surgery in March. "He's continuing to check the boxes, so everything is looking good, and he's going in the right direction, Flames coach Ryan Huska said on Nov. 11. Huberdeau had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games last season. The Flames host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SN1, MINNHL, Wild+).
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