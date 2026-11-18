Tampa Bay Lightning

Conor Geekie was placed on injured reserve by the Lightning prior to their 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. The forward was able to finish a 2-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 14 but was limited to 8:52 of ice time, and coach Jon Cooper said it could be longer than a day-to-day situation. Geekie has five points (four goals, one assist) in 20 games this season. … Forward Brandon Hagel (lower body) did not play Tuesday and is day to day. He ranks third for Tampa Bay with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. The Lightning host the Oilers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW).