SAN JOSE -- Jonathan Castagna scored his first two NHL goals, and the Calgary Flames defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Castagna scores first two NHL goals, helps Flames defeat Sharks
Pospisil has goal, assist for Calgary; Marchment gets two points for San Jose
"It's very special. It's been a long time coming. There are some chances that I wish I could have back," Castagna said.
Martin Pospisil had a goal and an assist, and Simon Nemec scored his first goal with the Flames (10-11-1), who are 3-2-0 in their past five games. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.
"I thought we were much better. There were stretches we didn't give them much at all," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "For the most part, the guys did a really good job tonight."
Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Sharks (10-12-2), who are 3-1-1 in their past five. Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves.
"I thought we did some things. We started the game on time. I thought there were some obvious issues defending and getting to our game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Gaudette put the Sharks up 1-0 at 3:53 of the first period. Just as a power play expired, Marchment skated into the right face-off circle and fed a cross-ice pass to Gaudette at the back post for a one-timer by Wolf's right pad.
"Backdoor tap-in. Good pass by (Marchment)," Gaudette said. "I just tried to find an area. I knew 'Mush' was looking for a play there, so all I had to do was just direct it into the net."
Coronato tied the game 1-1 at 5:09. He took the puck down the right wing on a 3-on-1 rush and passed across the slot to Joel Farabee, who one-touched the puck back to Coronato at the right post for the tap-in past Askarov's left pad.
Pospisil put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 19:22. After Yan Kuznetsov's shot from the left boards was blocked, Pospisil found the loose puck in the slot, and his spinning backhand shot beat Askarov to the blocker side.
Nemec scored a power-play goal at 1:19 of the second period to make it 3-1. Adam Klapka had the puck in the left face-off circle and found Nemec between the circles, and his wrist shot beat Askarov over the glove.
"I think (Klapka) made a great play there. I was really happy (the puck) finally went in," Nemec said.
Nemec was traded to Calgary along with forward Maxim Tsyplakov by the New Jersey Devils on June 23 in exchange for conditional first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft and 2028 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman prospect Etienne Morin. Both conditional picks are top 10 protected.
Castagna scored his first NHL goal at 4:15 of the third period to push the lead to 4-1. Aydar Suniev's wrist shot rebounded off Askarov's blocker into the air, and Castagna batted the puck into an open net.
"It's really special. I'm really grateful for the opportunity in the first place," Castagna said.
Marchment cut the deficit to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 15:22. Will Smith got the puck at the bottom of the left circle and fed a pass to Marchment at the top of the crease, where he deflected it over Wolf.
Castagna scored his second goal when he backhanded a loose puck into an empty net at 19:00 for the 5-2 final.
NOTES: Castagna became the third Flames rookie in the past 20 years to score his first two or more career goals in the same game, joining Akim Aliu (three points; two goals, one assist on April 7, 2012) and Mark Giordano (three points: two goals, one assist on Oct. 14, 2006). ... Tsyplakov had one assist and was plus-1 in 8:50 of ice time after being a healthy scratch for the past seven games. ... Marchment extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). ... Smith has six points (one goal, five assists) in a four-game streak. ... Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg was minus-2 and had one shot on goal in 21:14 of ice time in his return to the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. ... San Jose forward Kiefer Sherwood is week to week after suffering an upper-body injury in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday.