Martin Pospisil had a goal and an assist, and Simon Nemec scored his first goal with the Flames (10-11-1), who are 3-2-0 in their past five games. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.

"I thought we were much better. There were stretches we didn't give them much at all," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "For the most part, the guys did a really good job tonight."

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Sharks (10-12-2), who are 3-1-1 in their past five. Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves.

"I thought we did some things. We started the game on time. I thought there were some obvious issues defending and getting to our game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Gaudette put the Sharks up 1-0 at 3:53 of the first period. Just as a power play expired, Marchment skated into the right face-off circle and fed a cross-ice pass to Gaudette at the back post for a one-timer by Wolf's right pad.

"Backdoor tap-in. Good pass by (Marchment)," Gaudette said. "I just tried to find an area. I knew 'Mush' was looking for a play there, so all I had to do was just direct it into the net."

Coronato tied the game 1-1 at 5:09. He took the puck down the right wing on a 3-on-1 rush and passed across the slot to Joel Farabee, who one-touched the puck back to Coronato at the right post for the tap-in past Askarov's left pad.