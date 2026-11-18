Boucher, who was selected by Ottawa with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday after he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 games, including five points (two goals, three assists) in his past six.

The 23-year-old forward is the son of former NHL goalie Brian Boucher, who was in attendance to watch his son's first game.

Drake Batherson also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves for the Senators (14-6-2), who have won three straight and have points in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2).

Viggo Bjorck scored his first NHL goal, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Jets (10-9-3), who had won six straight.

Dylan Cozens appeared to put Ottawa up 1-0 at 1:39 of the second period, but Winnipeg challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the goal was overturned after a video review.

The Senators then scored twice in 58 seconds to take a 2-0 lead.

Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the second, lifting the puck over Skinner’s pad on the power play after Stephen Halliday’s two attempts to jam it in from the crease were stopped.

Boucher made it 2-0 at 4:04. Thomas Chabot’s pass accidentally caught Boucher’s right skate in the left face-off circle, and he collected the puck and quickly snapped a shot along the ice five-hole on Skinner.

Bjorck cut the deficit to 2-1 at 9:24 after Adam Lowry’s backhand pass found him alone in the slot, and he beat Ullmark with a one-timer to the blocker side.