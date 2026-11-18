Heiskanen, who missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury, won it from the left circle after Mikko Rantanen passed the puck over following a scramble near the crease.

Rantanen's assist came after he had tied the game 3-3 with five seconds remaining in regulation, scoring with a shot from along the right boards that deflected in off Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Rantanen had a goal and three assists, Wyatt Johnston and Nils Lundkvist also scored in the third period, and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars (13-6-2), who have won three straight.

William Karlsson scored twice, and Trevor Connelly had two assists for the Golden Knights (13-6-4), who have lost three in a row (0-1-2). Adin Hill made 18 saves.

The two teams will play again here on Thursday.

Karlsson scored 40 seconds into the second period to put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0. Connelly’s shot from the point hit Karlsson in the slot, and he quickly scored five-hole on Oettinger.

Karlsson extended it to 2-0 at 10:27 of the third period, shooting into an open net off a pass from Connelly, who intercepted a clearing attempt from Colin Blackwell.

Lundkvist scored 32 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. Rantanen made a move around Ivan Barbashev at the left point and passed across to Lundkvist for a one-timer from the right hash marks.

Brett Howden pushed it to 3-1 at 12:43, scoring glove side from the low slot off a spinning pass from Jack Eichel, who was below the goal line.

Johnston pulled the Stars to within 3-2 at 18:42. With Oettinger on the bench for the extra skater, Johnston shot into an open net at the left post after Roope Hintz swatted Rantanen's initial attempt his way.