He is the second American player in NHL history to have at least 20 goals in 21 games or fewer in a season, joining Brett Hull (20 games in 1990-91). Just two days prior, after scoring in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Gauthier became the third player in more than 100 years to score at least 14 goals in the first eight games of a calendar month, joining Wayne Gretzky (15 in Feb. 1984; 14 in Jan. 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in Oct. 1988).

To be surrounded by those names had the forward humbled.

"It’s a huge honor, something you obviously dream of as a kid," Gauthier said. "It still kind of feels pretty surreal, but it’s kind of a crazy stat that I’m in, a calendar month or something like that. It’s not that big of a stat, but it is pretty cool to be among the likes of those guys. It’s pretty special."

It's been a tale of two seasons for Gauthier so far, though.

He had just two goals through the first 11 games of the season, with both coming in a 3-2 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 4.

Now, he's one game shy of tying Selanne for a franchise record.

"I think just playing with a lot of confidence, playing with skill and just simplifying," Gauthier said. "I think at the start of the season I was thinking a lot, second-guessing. The last nine to 10 games, I've just been focused on a couple things, using my speed and using my shot. When I can use those two, it’s fun to play and make things happen."