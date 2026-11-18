Gauthier stays red-hot, 'playing with a lot of confidence' for Ducks
22-year-old forward extends goal streak to 10 games with fourth hat trick of season in loss to Blues
© Alexis R. Knight/NHLI via Getty Images
So, the Anaheim Ducks forward is doing his best to adopt tunnel vision as he continues to score goals at a record pace.
That was evident again on Tuesday, when he extended his goal streak to 10 games by getting a hat trick, his fourth during the run, in an 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
The 22-year-old, who also had an assist in the loss, has 19 goals during the streak, which is one game shy of tying Teemu Selanne (Oct. 21 to Nov. 10, 1997) for the longest in Ducks history. He's also the third player in NHL history to have a goal streak of at least 10 games before the age of 23, joining Babe Dye (11 games in 1920-21) and Mike Bossy (10 games in 1978-79).
"It obviously gets published a lot what’s going on, but if I let the online chats and stuff, the pressure and all that stuff, get to me, it’s not going to be good," Gauthier told NHL.com. "When I play at my best, I’m playing free. I’m not thinking, I’m just flowing, I’m using my instincts and being great. I don’t let that affect me. I haven’t these last handful of weeks, so I’m going to keep that going."
Gauthier certainly hasn't let it affect him, considering he has 24 points (19 goals, five assists) during an NHL career-high 12-game point streak. He also has 21 goals in 21 games this season, which is tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers for the NHL lead.
With the run he's been on, Gauthier has been mentioned in some favorable company.
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He is the second American player in NHL history to have at least 20 goals in 21 games or fewer in a season, joining Brett Hull (20 games in 1990-91). Just two days prior, after scoring in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Gauthier became the third player in more than 100 years to score at least 14 goals in the first eight games of a calendar month, joining Wayne Gretzky (15 in Feb. 1984; 14 in Jan. 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in Oct. 1988).
To be surrounded by those names had the forward humbled.
"It’s a huge honor, something you obviously dream of as a kid," Gauthier said. "It still kind of feels pretty surreal, but it’s kind of a crazy stat that I’m in, a calendar month or something like that. It’s not that big of a stat, but it is pretty cool to be among the likes of those guys. It’s pretty special."
It's been a tale of two seasons for Gauthier so far, though.
He had just two goals through the first 11 games of the season, with both coming in a 3-2 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 4.
Now, he's one game shy of tying Selanne for a franchise record.
"I think just playing with a lot of confidence, playing with skill and just simplifying," Gauthier said. "I think at the start of the season I was thinking a lot, second-guessing. The last nine to 10 games, I've just been focused on a couple things, using my speed and using my shot. When I can use those two, it’s fun to play and make things happen."
Ducks coach Joel Quenneville has coached his share of great goal-scorers, including Hull with the Blues and Patrick Kane with the Chicago Blackhawks.
He said Gauthier is a unique player.
"Well, he does it like it’s not a big deal," Quenneville said. "He just scores. ... His shot, you’re surprised they go in, but he’s got some deception to it, whether it’s the quickness of it, whether it’s the velocity, his early prep. We’ve got some guys that can find him as well.
"I think he’s played better as we’ve gone along in the season. His game has gotten to where it needs to be. He doesn’t need much to find the back of the net."
The Blues saw that firsthand on Tuesday.
On his first goal, which tied it 2-2 at 1:02 of the second period, Gauthier positioned himself in the right circle and wired a one-timer past the outstretched glove of Jordan Binnington.
He then cut it to 4-3 at 16:19 of the second, scoring on a nearly identical play for a power-play goal.
He completed the hat trick from the opposite circle with 41 seconds remaining in the third period, making it 7-6 with a quick wrist shot past the outstretched blocker of Binnington.
"On the PK, we should have been sitting on him," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. "That was the game plan and we stayed off of him. He does a great job of faking like he's going to the net and then he pops back open, and his release is Brett Hull-like. You don't hear a thing, and it doesn't matter if the puck is on his front foot, his back foot, his forehand or his one-timer side. There's no stick-handling, it's on and off the tape. Goal-scorers go on and off the tape. It's very impressive watching how he shoots pucks and releases them."
Mason McTavish, who spent his first five seasons in Anaheim before being traded to St. Louis on June 26, agreed.
"He’s on a good run right now,” he said. “I’m happy for him. He’s a terrific player, a great guy. Just the speed he has and the shot, he just finds a way to get open and it’s in the back of the net."