Gauthier has 24 points (19 goals, five assists) during a career-high 12-game point streak. He has five multigoal games during the goal streak, which is the longest by an NHL player in 29 years. Gauthier also recorded his fourth hat trick since Nov. 1, becoming the first player in NHL history to record that many in a single calendar month.

“I’m just keeping it simple,” said Gauthier, who scored his first NHL hat trick on Nov. 4, 2025. “I’m trying to give the team a chance to win every single night. Just came a little short tonight.”

Robert Thomas and Logan Mailloux each had a goal and two assists, and Jake Neighbours and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (10-9-2), who have won three of their past four games. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his first start since Nov. 5.

“It was nice to see some go in finally,” Thomas said. “I think we scored a bunch of different ways. We beat them on changes up the ice, moved the puck quick. Offensive zone, there were a couple goals right around the net, a bunch of chances. We had to score in multiple ways and that’s what makes a dynamic team and it was great to see tonight.”

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Jackson LaCombe had three assists for the Ducks (11-10-1), who have lost three of four.

“Crazy game,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “We got ourselves in the game a couple times. As soon as we found ourselves feeling good, they scored again and we got it back, then they distanced themselves and I felt like it was impossible, but we teased ourselves there at the end. We got the draw, we didn’t get the break off of it. It was one of those where it would have been miraculous but don’t expect to do that.”

Ville Husso allowed seven goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Lukas Dostal with 8:48 remaining in the third period. Dostal made three saves.

Berggren gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the first period when he tipped in Justin Barron’s wrist shot from the blue line.

Alex Killorn tied it 1-1 at 11:38 after a Dylan Holloway turnover along the right wall. Killorn skated in and put a wrist shot off the inside of Binnington’s left pad and in from the left face-off circle.

Connor McMichael’s first goal in 17 games made it 2-1 at 19:07 after he batting a puck in from midair at the top of the crease. The play was reviewed for a missed stoppage for a high stick, but the goal was upheld after a video review.

“A lot of relief,” McMichael said. “I don’t think anyone in this League wants to go however many games without scoring a goal. Whenever you can chip in and help the team win, especially after a drought like that, it feels good.”