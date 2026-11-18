Sam O’Reilly, Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (14-5-2), who improved to 9-1-0 at home. Nikita Kucherov had two assists in his 900th NHL game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

Alex Tuch and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (10-9-0), who have lost three in a row for the first time this season.

O’Reilly gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead by scoring his first NHL goal at 2:11 of the first period. O’Reilly, who was playing his fourth NHL game, took a Jeffrey Viel pass from behind the net and beat Thompson under the blocker with a shot from between the circles.

D’Astous made it 2-0 at 10:36. After taking a long outlet pass from Carlson, D’Astous cut to the middle and took a shot from the high slot that squeezed in under Thompson’s right arm.

Guentzel knocked in a rebound in front to increase Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-0 at 13:11.

Tuch brought Washington within 3-1 with his team-leading 12th goal of the season at 16:12. After taking a pass from Aliaksei Protas out of the right corner, Tuch whipped a shot from the inner rim of the right circle past Vasilevskiy on the short side.

Guentzel struck again for his 13th goal of the season by redirecting Carlson’s shot pass from the point past Thompson for 4-1 lead at 11:34 of the second period.

Carlson, who signed with the Lightning on July 1, played 17 seasons for the Capitals before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks on March 5.

Leonard got the Capitals within 4-2 at 4:53 of the third period by beating Vasilevskiy over the blocker from between the circles.

Cirelli’s empty-net goal with 2:41 remaining made it a 5-2 final.

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin, the NHL record-holder with 930 career goals, played in his final regular-season game at Tampa Bay after announcing on Oct. 5 that this will be his final season in the League.