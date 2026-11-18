Red Wings turn 100

The Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Detroit's first game, which was also against Boston as the Detroit Cougars on Nov. 18, 1926. The game Wednesday is the finale of the NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia, which also marked the 100th anniversary of the New York Rangers' first game (they defeated Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Monday) and the Chicago Blackhawks (6-3 winners against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday). Detroit (8-10-3) will try to string together consecutive wins for the third time this season after ending a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Lucas Raymond, who scored the winning goal Saturday, has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past three games and leads the Red Wings with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 21 games this season.

Bruins look to end slide

Boston (13-7-1) is facing some adversity for the first time this season. They've lost three in a row, including 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, the first time they were shut out this season. David Pastrnak has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 33 games against the Red Wings, including points in each of his past 10 dating to March 12, 2023. This is the first time Boston and Detroit will play this season. The Bruins were 5-2-0 against the Red Wings over the past two seasons.