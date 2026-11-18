There are three games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, including two televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Original Six Series closes with Bruins visiting Red Wings
Hellebuyck goes for eighth straight win with Devils; Mammoth host Avalanche in Winter Classic preview
© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
Red Wings turn 100
The Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Detroit's first game, which was also against Boston as the Detroit Cougars on Nov. 18, 1926. The game Wednesday is the finale of the NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia, which also marked the 100th anniversary of the New York Rangers' first game (they defeated Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Monday) and the Chicago Blackhawks (6-3 winners against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday). Detroit (8-10-3) will try to string together consecutive wins for the third time this season after ending a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Lucas Raymond, who scored the winning goal Saturday, has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past three games and leads the Red Wings with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 21 games this season.
Bruins look to end slide
Boston (13-7-1) is facing some adversity for the first time this season. They've lost three in a row, including 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, the first time they were shut out this season. David Pastrnak has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 33 games against the Red Wings, including points in each of his past 10 dating to March 12, 2023. This is the first time Boston and Detroit will play this season. The Bruins were 5-2-0 against the Red Wings over the past two seasons.
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Mr. Perfect on Prime
Connor Hellebuyck can tie an NHL record by winning his first eight games with a franchise when the New Jersey Devils host the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center for NHL on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime). Hellebuyck is 7-0-0 with a 2.25 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout since being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23. Frederik Andersen (2021-22 with the Carolina Hurricanes), Martin Jones (2013-14 with the Kings) and Bob Froese (1982-83 with the Philadelphia Flyers) share the record after winning their first eight games with their respective teams. New Jersey (15-6-0) is 13-3-0 in its past 16 games to climb within four points of Carolina for first in the Metropolitan Division.
Fowler, Canadiens seek rebound
Montreal (12-5-4) could have its own sensation in net, Jacob Fowler. The 21-year-old rookie is 9-2-2 with a 2.21 GAA, .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 games to take over the No. 1 goalie job from Jakub Dobes. The Canadiens have lost two in a row in regulation for the first time Oct. 6 and 8 and are 1-2-1 following a 10-1-2 run.
Winter Classic preview in Utah
The Utah Mammoth host the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, ALT) in a preview of the Discover NHL Winter Classic. The next time these teams meet in Salt Lake City will be outdoors at Rice-Eccles Stadium on New Year's Eve. (They play in Denver on Dec. 14.) The Mammoth (10-9-3) will try to end a 0-3-3 slide, but they have been shorthanded with Dylan Guenther (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body) and John Marino (upper body) sidelined. The Avalanche (12-6-3) are 6-1-2 in their past nine, but without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar because of lower-body injuries they sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 12.
The schedule
Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT)
Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime)
Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, ALT)