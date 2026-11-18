Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, also known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his insight and wit with readers each Wednesday. This week features the new-era New Jersey Devils and their designs on the Stanley Cup following the trade with the Winnipeg Jets for goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Devils rising in Metropolitan Division, getting boost from Hellebuyck trade
Depth comparable to three Stanley Cup-winning teams
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The quip around Prudential Center after the New Jersey Devils completed their first major trade under general manager Sunny Mehta was simply, "The Devils have gone to Hellebuyck with themselves! Connor Hellebuyck, that is!"
Hellebuyck was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23 for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Devils' three-goalie experiment in the preseason, alternating Jake Allen, Daws and David Rittich, didn't work and nobody knew it more than the rookie GM.
"Then, I had a rush of adrenaline," Mehta said.
The transformative deal was made. Hellebuyck has responded by winning seven straight starts with a 2.25 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout, catapulting New Jersey into second (15-6-0, 30 points) in the Metropolitan Division, only four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
"Connor is special," said right wing Evan Rodrigues. "When we do have a breakdown, he's there to back us up. He's key to our grinding out the wins."
Coach Sheldon Keefe said the Devils were below par yet had the key ingredient for victory when they defeated the Washington Capitals 7-4 at Capital One Arena on Nov. 14.
"We got great goaltending," Keefe said. "When we have that, we find a way to win."
Hellebuyck is only one-fifth of the total Garden State regeneration, which the Devils will look to continue at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime). Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha and Luke Evangelista are offseason additions that provided depth prior to the Hellebuyck trade.
"This is a very good hockey team because of those four significant players which they didn't have last year, but that's only a part of the new picture," Devils MSG Networks radio analyst Glenn "Chico" Resch said of the newcomers in an email. "Mehta spent his summer making other meaningful moves."
Arseny Gritsyuk signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract June 30, one day before captain Nico Hischier signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract ($11.7 million average annual value). Gritsyuk, a fifth-round pick No. 129 in the 2019 NHL Draft, is third on the Devils with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) playing his second season in the League.
"Gritsyuk is a hidden gem," Resch said. "He's free-spirited, talented and works well with (center) Jack Hughes and (left wing) Jesper Bratt."
Jack and kid brother, defenseman Luke Hughes, has infused a glamorous touch to a team that has become one of the most exciting in the NHL. New York Islanders coach Peter DeBoer, who guided the Devils to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, is impressed.
"Confidence is the biggest thing you see out of that group," DeBoer said after the Islanders lost 5-4 in overtime to the Devils on Nov. 7. "And that confidence has come with the trade for Hellebuyck. Having a guy like that in goal gives them swagger."
The Devils' reincarnation inspires comparisons to the three Stanley Cup championship teams -- in 1995 under coach Jacques Lemaire, 2000 guided by Larry Robinson and 2003 headed by Pat Burns.
"My choice is based on balance," said NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale, who covered the Cup-winning teams. "Like the present team, the 2000 squad could defend, play physical and win low-scoring games. They also possessed the speed, skill and depth to attack."
Ken Daneyko, a Devils defenseman during their Cup seasons, compares the depth this season to the 1995 team that relied on everyone.
"This club is playing like a team playing for each other and that's a step to consistency," said Daneyko, a Devils television analyst for MSG Networks.
Jack Hughes became a folk hero by scoring the golden goal for Team USA to defeat Team Canada 2-1 at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He's enjoyed a rock star spotlight as a Devil.
"I really do love living in New Jersey, playing in New Jersey," Hughes said after the gold medal game. "(The fans) have accepted me so deeply and I feel like I'm their guy. Every time I drive in for these games, I see people walking at 4:30 p.m. with Hughes jerseys on and I roll my window and scream at them -- they love that."
They'll love him even more if the Devils win the Stanley Cup for a fourth time whether it's reminiscent of the 1995 model, 2000 or even 2003.