The quip around Prudential Center after the New Jersey Devils completed their first major trade under general manager Sunny Mehta was simply, "The Devils have gone to Hellebuyck with themselves! Connor Hellebuyck, that is!"

Hellebuyck was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23 for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Devils' three-goalie experiment in the preseason, alternating Jake Allen, Daws and David Rittich, didn't work and nobody knew it more than the rookie GM.

"Then, I had a rush of adrenaline," Mehta said.

The transformative deal was made. Hellebuyck has responded by winning seven straight starts with a 2.25 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout, catapulting New Jersey into second (15-6-0, 30 points) in the Metropolitan Division, only four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Connor is special," said right wing Evan Rodrigues. "When we do have a breakdown, he's there to back us up. He's key to our grinding out the wins."

Coach Sheldon Keefe said the Devils were below par yet had the key ingredient for victory when they defeated the Washington Capitals 7-4 at Capital One Arena on Nov. 14.

"We got great goaltending," Keefe said. "When we have that, we find a way to win."

Hellebuyck is only one-fifth of the total Garden State regeneration, which the Devils will look to continue at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime). Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha and Luke Evangelista are offseason additions that provided depth prior to the Hellebuyck trade.

"This is a very good hockey team because of those four significant players which they didn't have last year, but that's only a part of the new picture," Devils MSG Networks radio analyst Glenn "Chico" Resch said of the newcomers in an email. "Mehta spent his summer making other meaningful moves."