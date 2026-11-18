SALT LAKE CITY -- The sweaters will match the setting when the Utah Mammoth host the Colorado Avalanche in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve (6 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The NHL and Fanatics unveiled the Winter Classic uniforms before the teams met at Delta Center on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, ALT), saying the designs are “inspired by outdoor hockey played at the base of ski hills.”

The Winter Classic will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which is normally the home of University of Utah football but also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympics. You can see the mountains from the stands.

The Mammoth make their outdoor debut in a Mountain Blue jersey with brown and beige detailing. “UTAH” arcs over a throwback-inspired rendering of the walking mammoth logo on the front of the jersey. The brown logo, gloves and pants create a vintage look and pay homage to woolly mammoth fur.

The liner inside the jersey features a hexagon design to reflect the Utah state flag, with Alpine snowflake-shaped detail for a vintage ski sweater vibe. A tusk forms the crossbar of the “T” in “Utah” on the Mountain Blue helmet. Old-style stripes adorn the sleeves of the jersey and the matching Mountain Blue socks.

“They look great,” center Nick Schmaltz said in a video the Mammoth posted on X. “You’ve got the blue. I like the pants-glove-helmet combo there. I think that’ll look really nice.”

Schmaltz has been with Utah since the NHL established the franchise April 18, 2024. He has seen the branding evolve from the Utah Hockey Club in 2024-25 to the Utah Mammoth last season, plus the addition of the Hometown Remix uniforms this season.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Could best one I’ve seen yet. I think those are going to fly off the shelves. Yeah, I think they did a great job.”

The Colorado jersey is white with blue accents, featuring a vintage burgundy “C” with blue mountains inside on the front. The lettering is inspired by signage found in Rocky Mountain towns in the 19th Century and railway lines that connected them to Denver.

The Avalanche will wear burgundy helmets for the first time with a waving Colorado flag inspired by old patches found on hockey coaches’ cardigans. They’ll have matching burgundy pants and gloves, and the left leg of the pants will include a diamond logo, a nod to the difficulty rating on ski slopes.

The loop label reads “5280,” the elevation of the “Mile High City.”

The jerseys went on sale at the Utah and Colorado team stores Wednesday morning, and they’re available along with other Winter Classic merchandise across the Fanatics network of websites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca.