Dvorak also had an assist for Philadelphia (7-11-6), which is 3-1-1 in its past five games. Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist, Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim scored, and Matvei Michkov had two assists to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, five assists). Joseph Woll made 16 saves.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist for Buffalo (8-9-4), which lost its fifth straight game (0-4-1). Mattias Samuelsson and Jiri Kulich scored, and Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

Dvorak put the Flyers ahead 4-3 at 5:23 of the third period. Nick Seeler found him with a long pass out of the defensive zone at the Buffalo blue line, he skated down the left side of the zone and scored to the far side from the left circle.

Sanheim put the Flyers ahead 3-2 29 seconds into the third period. With the teams skating 4-on-4, Sanheim pinched down into the left face-off circle and one-timed a seam pass from Dvorak.

Kulich tied it 3-3 at 4:31, one-timing a Thompson pass over Woll's glove.

Samuelsson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 47 seconds into the game, snapping a shot from the left face-off circle over Woll's right shoulder. It ended Buffalo's shutout streak at 109:13, dating to the first period of their 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. They had lost 2-0 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Drysdale tied it 1-1 at 6:39 of the second period when he pinched down into the right face-off circle and one-timed a Michkov pass over Lyon's glove.

Thompson made it 2-1 at 10:59 when he one-timed a Zach Benson pass into the slot.

Tippett tied it 2-2 at 14:30. Drysdale knocked a puck away from Josh Norris at the Sabres blue line, and it rolled down to Tippett, and he redirected a bouncing puck at the net past Lyon.