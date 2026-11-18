Marco Sturm called a team meeting ahead of practice Monday. They reviewed film of the Boston Bruins getting outscored on home ice 11-4 in two games, the week that was and the 20-game segment that was the first quarter of an 84-game season.

The message was how the good outnumbered the bad even after losing 5-2 and 6-2 to the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild, respectively. They won five in a row during a 7-0-1 stretch from Oct. 8-24, and another four straight from Oct. 31-Nov. 8 before the speed bump.

"If you look at it, we did some really good stuff," Sturm said. "If we can see it on the ice, you can see stats, whatever you name it, we're doing pretty damn good. The message today was that we have to learn, be a little bit more mature and also more calm in certain situations."

The Bruins are 13-7-1 after a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, right in the mix for the Atlantic Division lead with the Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers. Sturm is the early favorite for the Jack Adams Award, a panel of 15 NHL.com voters choosing the 48-year-old in his second season as a first-time NHL head coach with 60 points and six first-place votes. Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes was second with 50 points (six for first place) and Mike Babock of the Edmonton Oilers third with 41 (three first-place votes).

Boston visits the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT) after what forward Fraser Minten called a humbling week and Sturm admitting Minnesota showed the Bruins “you have to play a man's game." Resilience has been a hallmark of the Bruins; they already have six comeback wins this season, four occurring in the third period, tied for the League lead with the San Jose Sharks. The most dramatic came with two goals in the third, the second by Morgan Geekie at 19:48, and Elias Lindholm scoring at 2:32 of overtime for a 5-4 win against the Blackhawks in Boston on Oct. 31.

"I think having him second year now, you kind of know what to expect, and I think he knows how to talk to players better and better," forward Pavel Zacha said of Sturm. "I think that's, as a head coach, that's something most challenging, getting to know every player, know what pushes them or not. I think he's doing a better and better job of that. You want your team to play for you, and I think you see on us that we're ready to play and play for him, and I think that's the biggest thing."

Sturm became the first head coach in NHL history born in Germany (Dingolfing) and the first in Bruins history from Europe when he was hired June 5, 2025. Recovery from missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the prior season was quick, clinching the first wild card from the Eastern Conference (45-27-10, 100 points) and pushing the division champion Buffalo Sabres to six games in the first round. Eight skaters have at least 12 points this season, and Jeremy Swayman is 17-6-2 following a loss dating to last season, when he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie. The only goalies with more wins in that scenario are Juuse Saros (21-12-4) and Ilya Sorokin (18-12-2).

"I want to attack the next 20 games just like we did the first 20," Sturm said. "That's my goal. That's our goal but there's a lot of positives, that's for sure."