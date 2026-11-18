Calder Trophy: Can't Fowl this one up

This was the second easiest choice to make after the most obvious trophy candidate, who I will get to soon.

Jacob Fowler, the Montreal Canadiens goalie, has easily been the best rookie this season. He has ripped the No. 1 job away from Jakub Dobes in stunning fashion, going 9-2-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 games, all starts.

Fowler won his first five road starts before losing 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

At this pace, Fowler might win the Calder Trophy for the League's best rookie and the Vezina Trophy for best goalie. I diversified my votes for the Vezina and did not have Fowler in my top five, but maybe that was a mistake. We will see.

I stayed in the net with my No. 2 choice and went with New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand.

The 25-year-old was waived prior to the regular season beginning, but he has been mostly excellent since taking over as the No. 1 on Oct. 9, when Igor Shesterkin went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Joonas Korpisalo's return from a lower-body injury has eased the burden on Garand, but he is still quite a story, going 7-7-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage in 15 games, including 13 starts, allowing the Rangers to stabilize as they have gotten used to life without Shesterkin.

My remaining three votes went, in order, to Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly, Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson and Boston Bruins forward James Hagens.