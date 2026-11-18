Welcome to the National Hockey List. Each week, NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen will provide a list dealing with important topics around the NHL. With NHL.com marking the first quarter of the season with the second installment of the Trophy Tracker series, this week Rosen reveals the votes he sent in for Calder Trophy, Norris Trophy, Jack Adams Award, Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy.
NHL Awards leader one-quarter into season, according to Dan Rosen
National Hockey List looks at favorites for Calder, Adams, Vezina, Norris, Hart
© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Leila Devlin/Getty Images; Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
Calder Trophy: Can't Fowl this one up
This was the second easiest choice to make after the most obvious trophy candidate, who I will get to soon.
Jacob Fowler, the Montreal Canadiens goalie, has easily been the best rookie this season. He has ripped the No. 1 job away from Jakub Dobes in stunning fashion, going 9-2-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 games, all starts.
Fowler won his first five road starts before losing 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
At this pace, Fowler might win the Calder Trophy for the League's best rookie and the Vezina Trophy for best goalie. I diversified my votes for the Vezina and did not have Fowler in my top five, but maybe that was a mistake. We will see.
I stayed in the net with my No. 2 choice and went with New York Rangers goalie Dylan Garand.
The 25-year-old was waived prior to the regular season beginning, but he has been mostly excellent since taking over as the No. 1 on Oct. 9, when Igor Shesterkin went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Joonas Korpisalo's return from a lower-body injury has eased the burden on Garand, but he is still quite a story, going 7-7-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage in 15 games, including 13 starts, allowing the Rangers to stabilize as they have gotten used to life without Shesterkin.
My remaining three votes went, in order, to Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly, Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson and Boston Bruins forward James Hagens.
Norris Trophy: 'Bouch Bomb'
Enough of the narrative that Evan Bouchard is all about offense and sacrifices his defense for it. I'm clearly not buying that dated way of analyzing the Edmonton Oilers defenseman, who received my vote for the Norris Trophy, which goes to the NHL's best defenseman.
It is obvious that Bouchard is a dominant offensive player and that is driving his candidacy for the Norris Trophy.
He is fourth in the League in scoring with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists), including 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) on the power play. He has four game-winning goals, two in overtime.
But looking beyond the obvious, Bouchard has an NHL-best plus-34 on-ice even-strength goal differential (45-11). His shot attempts percentage is 56.5, best among Edmonton's defensemen.
He is playing a 200-foot game, limiting his time in the defensive zone but playing well when he's there, and generating offense on nearly every shift. He finally has a multilayered case for the Norris Trophy.
Quinn Hughes received my No. 2 vote for the Norris Trophy as the Minnesota Wild defenseman continues to be a dominant and dynamic force with the puck, controlling the game from the blue line and playing a still underrated brand of defense.
My remaining three votes went to Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, last season’s winner, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders and Lane Hutson of the Canadiens, in that order.
Jack Adams Award: Causeway's Coach
Marco Sturm is quickly becoming one of the best coaches in the NHL and the Boston Bruins are benefitting from his role behind their bench.
Sturm got my vote as the NHL's coach of the year to this point because of how he has the Bruins playing in all three zones, the development of the young players around a veteran-heavy roster.
The Bruins (13-7-1) are top 10 in goals per game (3.38, eighth) and goals-against per game (2.62, fifth). They are fourth in the League in 5-on-5 goals against (32) and sixth in 5-on-5 goals for (50).
The Bruins are clearly prepared to play each night, a top priority for any coach. They have the first goal in 12 of 21 games, and a plus-6 goal differential in the first period (23-17). They're dominating the third period (plus-12 goal differential, 28-16).
Decisions made last season, like giving forwards Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, and defenseman Mason Lohrei ice time and the room to learn through mistakes, is paying off this season. The same thing is happening now for rookies James Hagens and Frederic Brunet.
Rod Brind'Amour got my vote after Sturm. The Carolina Hurricanes coach should be up for the Jack Adams Award every season. He may very well be the best coach in the League because of his consistent excellence across nearly a decade.
It's not easy for a team to win the Stanley Cup and then continue to play at that high level through the first quarter of the ensuing season. There's no Stanley Cup hangover in Raleigh and we all know it's because of Brind'Amour.
After Brind'Amour, I went with Lane Lambert of the Seattle Kraken, though their performance in the Global Series leaves a lot to be desired, Mike Babcock of the Oilers and Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers.
Vezina Trophy: 'The Wall of St. Paul'
Jesper Wallstedt has been the best goalie in the NHL on one of the best teams in the NHL.
Wallstedt has played 20 games for the Wild, winning 15 and helping them get points in 18 (15-2-3) of his games with a 1.99 GAA and .924 save percentage. He is the only goalie in the League with a sub-2.00 GAA and plus-.920 save percentage in at least 15 games.
He's doing it with little room for error because Filip Gustavsson, Wallstedt's expected goalie partner, has been unavailable all season while recovering from offseason hip surgery. Wallstedt also played his first 18 games without having defenseman Brock Faber in front of him.
Wallstedt doesn't have a shutout, but he has allowed one goal in nine of his 14 wins. No other goalie has more than five games with one or fewer goals against.
He has been even better on the road than at home this season, going 9-2-2 with a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Wallstedt has won seven straight road starts since Oct. 24 with a 1.43 GAA and .948 save percentage.
Boston's Jeremy Swayman was second on my ballot followed by Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, Ilya Sorokin of the Islanders and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars.
I probably should have had Fowler in my top five. Joel Hofer of the St. Louis Blues would have been a sneaky good pick.
Hart Trophy: He’s historic
This is not up for debate. There are no arguments. There is no other choice.
Connor McDavid is chasing 200 points, potentially Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 215, and the Oilers are in first place in the Pacific Division. He had an NHL-high 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) through 23 games.
McDavid is not only the most obvious MVP candidate, he's really the only one at this point.
His accolades are to date this season are simply remarkable.
McDavid had points in all 23 games, the longest point streak of his career and tied for the fifth longest season-opening point streak in NHL history.
He tied Gretzky for the fewest games to reach 40 assists. He's the fifth different player in NHL history with at least 25 points through the first 10 road games of a season.
He is on pace for 201 points.
He's a marvel.
After McDavid, I went with the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, Carolina's Sebastian Aho, Colorado's now injured Nathan MacKinnon and Boston's David Pastrnak.
I didn't give a top five vote to Leon Draisaitl even though his season to date certainly warrants it because I don't think one team can have two players up for an award that is defined as the most valuable to his team. In Edmonton, that's McDavid.
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