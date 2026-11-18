Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and three assists for the Wild (16-3-4) who pushed their point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Kirill Kaprizov had three assists, Quinn Hughes and Jared Spurgeon each had two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves.

Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist for the Predators (11-6-5). Justus Annunen allowed six goals on 20 shots before being relieved early in the second period by Juuse Saros, who made 17 saves.

Brock Faber, playing in his first home game of the season after sustaining a skull fracture in a Sept. 25 preseason game, gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period, driving to the net to redirect an Eriksson Ek pass five-hole.

Blake Coleman got credit for the 2-0 Wild lead at 8:59 when Spurgeon's shot hit off Annunen, bounced off Coleman and deflected into the net.

Late in the first period, Maxim Shabanov and Boldy scored 43 seconds apart to extend the Wild's lead. Shabanov’s one-timer made it 3-0 at 17:56 and Boldy finished off an odd-man rush with a wrist shot at 18:39 for the 4-0 lead.

Boldy’s one-timer from the high slot on the power play made it 5-0 just 59 seconds into the second period.

Hague scored his first of the season on a wrist shot through traffic at 1:52 to get the Predators on the board for a 5-1 game.

Marcus Foligno countered with his first of the season only 17 seconds later, making it a 6-1 Wild lead at 2:09.

Jonathan Marchessault's snap shot made it 6-2 at 7:13 and Forsberg scored in the slot to cut it to 6-3 at 18:41.

Eriksson Ek redirected Boldy’s shot from the point at 19:55 for the 7-3 final.