NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier knows his most important contribution for the New Jersey Devils won't always appear on the score sheet.
Hischier's elite two-way game with Devils to be tested against Canadiens
Forward to see time defending Suzuki, type of responsibility captain welcomes
© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images
That might be winning a defensive-zone face-off, staying above the puck instead of joining the rush or sacrificing an offensive opportunity to remain on the proper side of an opposing star.
Those details will again be critical when the Devils host the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center for NHL on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime).
The Devils captain likely will spend significant time against Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, who has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 15 games while winning 55.4 percent of his face-offs. Suzuki's intelligence, patience with the puck and chemistry with Cole Caufield, who leads Montreal with 12 goals in 21 games, will test Hischier's positioning and awareness.
It's the type of responsibility Hischier welcomes.
"I view it as part of my game I want to play, and I take that as my job that game, and it contributes to the team," Hischier said. "I obviously take pride in that. If you're able to shut down a good line, then you give your team a chance to win a hockey game."
Those assignments, combined with Hischier's production on offense and leadership as captain, have earned him respect throughout the NHL and inside New Jersey's dressing room.
"He goes about the game and his business the right way," linemate Luke Evangelista said. "He's an honest player, works his hardest every night, plays a responsible 200-foot game. He doesn't cheat the game at all, and I think people take notice of that."
Evangelista, who plays on right wing with Hischier and Timo Meier, compared Hischier to Ryan O'Reilly, his teammate for two seasons with the Nashville Predators. Evangelista was acquired in a trade with the Predators on Sept. 1.
"They're both tremendous leaders, tremendous teammates off the ice, and on the ice, honestly, that similar role," Evangelista said. "They're great face-off guys, relied upon to go against the other team's superstars most nights, as well as create that offense. Honestly, it's a pretty close comparison for me."
Hischier was runner-up to Patrice Bergeron for the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL forward voted best in the defensive aspects of the game, in 2022-23. He established NHL career highs in assists (49), points (80) and plus-minus (plus-33) that season. He's continued to contribute at each end of the ice, scoring an NHL career-best 35 goals in 2024-25 and 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 82 games last season. He's won at least 55.5 percent of his face-offs in each of the past three seasons and is at 57.0 percent this season.
"He plays the game the right way, plays two way," Devils center Cody Glass said. "He takes every face-off, is on the penalty kill and power play, and I think in all situations possible he's playing 20 minutes and he plays hard."
Glass often receives those difficult defensive assignments when Hischier is not on the ice. That support can help conserve Hischier's energy and put New Jersey's most skilled players in more advantageous situations.
"It starts with Nico," Glass said. "He plays as hard as he can against players like Connor McDavid, or whoever it is. And whoever's job it is next, you want to do it just as badly as he does."
That approach was evident in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 3, when Hischier's line drew the formidable assignment of defending McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Hischier had an assist in 18:09 of ice time. He went 11-for-19 (58 percent) on face-offs, including 4-for-7 (57 percent) against McDavid, helping the Devils limit the damage from Edmonton's top players at even strength.
McDavid had one assist and one shot on goal.
"There's no complaining, no body language, that sort of thing," Evangelista said. "That's the job, and he takes honor in that job and he does it well."
Hischier's commitment to defending is notable because his offensive pedigree has never been in question. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has accepted that there will be nights when the best way to help the Devils win is to make sure the opponent's most dangerous players do not.
"I know I can score goals," Hischier said. "I know I can help the team offensively too, but I'm probably not going to be a guy that gets 100 points. For me, it's totally OK in certain games to step back a bit and take care of our own end."
Coach Sheldon Keefe said that responsibility can be mentally taxing because Hischier must resist the natural desire to create offense when the Devils need him to prioritize defending.
"You want to score," Keefe said. "You want to make a difference offensively too. To be able to manage that mental battle of, 'I'm good too and I want to score,' versus 'I've got to really be committed to this because this is what the team needs from us in this game,' ... that's mentally draining."
Hischier has proven he can score with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) and five power-play goals in 21 games this season, though his defining achievement might ultimately be recognition for everything he prevents. That, one day, might earn him the Selke Trophy, validating his standing among the League's premier two-way forwards.
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