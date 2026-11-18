Those assignments, combined with Hischier's production on offense and leadership as captain, have earned him respect throughout the NHL and inside New Jersey's dressing room.

"He goes about the game and his business the right way," linemate Luke Evangelista said. "He's an honest player, works his hardest every night, plays a responsible 200-foot game. He doesn't cheat the game at all, and I think people take notice of that."

Evangelista, who plays on right wing with Hischier and Timo Meier, compared Hischier to Ryan O'Reilly, his teammate for two seasons with the Nashville Predators. Evangelista was acquired in a trade with the Predators on Sept. 1.

"They're both tremendous leaders, tremendous teammates off the ice, and on the ice, honestly, that similar role," Evangelista said. "They're great face-off guys, relied upon to go against the other team's superstars most nights, as well as create that offense. Honestly, it's a pretty close comparison for me."

Hischier was runner-up to Patrice Bergeron for the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL forward voted best in the defensive aspects of the game, in 2022-23. He established NHL career highs in assists (49), points (80) and plus-minus (plus-33) that season. He's continued to contribute at each end of the ice, scoring an NHL career-best 35 goals in 2024-25 and 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 82 games last season. He's won at least 55.5 percent of his face-offs in each of the past three seasons and is at 57.0 percent this season.

"He plays the game the right way, plays two way," Devils center Cody Glass said. "He takes every face-off, is on the penalty kill and power play, and I think in all situations possible he's playing 20 minutes and he plays hard."

Glass often receives those difficult defensive assignments when Hischier is not on the ice. That support can help conserve Hischier's energy and put New Jersey's most skilled players in more advantageous situations.

"It starts with Nico," Glass said. "He plays as hard as he can against players like Connor McDavid, or whoever it is. And whoever's job it is next, you want to do it just as badly as he does."