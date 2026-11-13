NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt’s breakout season for Wild

1. 5-on-5 prowess
Wallstedt ranks second in 5-on-5 save percentage (.946 in 18 games) this season behind Linus Ullmark (.965 in nine games). In terms of 5-on-5 close save percentage, Wallstedt also leads the League (.961) among goalies to play at least 10 games.
In terms of 5-on-5 shooting percentage plus save percentage, Minnesota is tied for fourth (103.1) behind the Boston Bruins (105.4), Edmonton Oilers (103.6) and Canadiens (103.4). The Wild, led by one of the NHL’s leading goal-scorers in Kirill Kaprizov (17 goals; second behind Leon Draisaitl’s 18), rank 11th in goals per game overall (3.33) and sixth in power-play percentage (27.4) this season.
The Wild are also a sound puck-possession team; they are tied for seventh in offensive zone time percentage (41.7) at all strengths and also tied for seventh in that category at even strength (41.4). In terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage, Minnesota (50.5; tied for 11th) checks out as a team capable of a deep postseason run.
Minnesota is the only team in the League that has led for more than half of the running time on the clock; the Wild have led 54.2 percent of the time this season (next-highest is Edmonton Oilers at 48.9 percent). Last year, the Wild won their first playoff round since 2014-15, defeating the Dallas Stars in six games before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five.