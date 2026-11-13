NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt’s breakout season for Wild

Jesper Wallstedt is having a full-fledged breakout season for the Minnesota Wild, catapulting him atop the list of Vezina Trophy contenders.

Approaching the one-quarter mark of the season (Nov. 17), Wallstedt leads the NHL in wins (13-2-3), and the Wild are tied with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes atop the NHL standings (32 points each; Minnesota has 14-3-4 record). Among goalies to play at least 10 games this season, Wallstedt ranks third in save percentage (.925) and only slightly behind the League leaders (Jacob Fowler, Joel Hofer at .926).

The 23-year-old Wallstedt, who has taken advantage of a full-time starter’s role in the absence of injured teammate Filip Gustavsson, is in the thick of the Vezina Trophy race, along with New Jersey Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck (6-0-0, .916 save percentage, one shutout since being acquired from Winnipeg Jets), the Montreal Canadiens’ rookie standout Fowler (9-1-2, .926 save percentage, two shutouts), Hurricanes starter Pyotr Kochetkov (11-1-0, two shutouts) and others.