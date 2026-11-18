The Blackhawks lost forward Connor Bedard to an apparent upper-body injury 54 seconds into the third period. Bedard injured himself while taking a face-off. He missed the first six games of the season after recovering from left-shoulder surgery in July. Bedard missed 12 games last season with an upper-body injury while taking a face-off in a game at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.

Sam Rinzel had three assists for his first three-point game in the NHL, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (6-13-2).

Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-13-2), who have lost seven straight games, the first six at home.

Easton Cowan put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 3:22 of the first period. Cowan scored on a rebound of a backhand shot by Auston Mattews after Matthews brought the puck to the front from behind the net.

Nazar tied it at 13:17 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Rinzel and fired a wrist shot past Bobrovsky from the left face-off circle.

Nazar scored again at 17:54, taking a pass at the blue line from Cole Smith, moving down the right side and scoring from the right dot.

Nazar has five goals on a three-game goal streak.

Chicago appeared to have gone ahead 3-1 at 18:29 on an apparent goal by Oliver Moore, but the officials ruled that Toronto’s Teddy Blueger had scored at 18:16, banking in the rebound of a shot by Darren Raddysh. The play wasn’t called a goal until the clock stopped after Moore’s apparent score.

Bedard restored the Blackhawks’ lead at 18:51, scoring on a wrist shot from the left dot.

Bertuzzi put Chicago up 4-2 with a power play goal at 9:07 of the third period. Rinzel put the puck toward the net from the right point, and Bertuzzi redirected it in.

John Tavares brought the Maple Leafs to within 4-3 at 11:09. Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov could not clear the puck, and it was picked up by Gavin McKenna, who passed to Tavares in the slot.

Moore made it 5-3 at 11:21, backhanding in the rebound of a shot by Rinzel. Bertuzzi scored at 12:10, putting the puck into the net from in front after linemate Anton Frondell could not get a shot off for the 6-3 final.

The Blackhawks celebrated the 100th anniversary of their first game in the NHL, a 4-1 victory against the Toronto St. Patricks at Chicago Coliseum on Nov. 17, 1926.