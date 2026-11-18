CHICAGO – Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assists and Frank Nazar scored two second-period goals to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at United Center on Tuesday.
Bedard scores, leaves with injury in Blackhawks win against Maple Leafs
Bertuzzi has three points, Nazar scores two for Chicago; Toronto skid hits seven
The Blackhawks lost forward Connor Bedard to an apparent upper-body injury 54 seconds into the third period. Bedard injured himself while taking a face-off. He missed the first six games of the season after recovering from left-shoulder surgery in July. Bedard missed 12 games last season with an upper-body injury while taking a face-off in a game at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.
Sam Rinzel had three assists for his first three-point game in the NHL, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (6-13-2).
Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-13-2), who have lost seven straight games, the first six at home.
Easton Cowan put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 3:22 of the first period. Cowan scored on a rebound of a backhand shot by Auston Mattews after Matthews brought the puck to the front from behind the net.
Nazar tied it at 13:17 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Rinzel and fired a wrist shot past Bobrovsky from the left face-off circle.
Nazar scored again at 17:54, taking a pass at the blue line from Cole Smith, moving down the right side and scoring from the right dot.
Nazar has five goals on a three-game goal streak.
Chicago appeared to have gone ahead 3-1 at 18:29 on an apparent goal by Oliver Moore, but the officials ruled that Toronto’s Teddy Blueger had scored at 18:16, banking in the rebound of a shot by Darren Raddysh. The play wasn’t called a goal until the clock stopped after Moore’s apparent score.
Bedard restored the Blackhawks’ lead at 18:51, scoring on a wrist shot from the left dot.
Bertuzzi put Chicago up 4-2 with a power play goal at 9:07 of the third period. Rinzel put the puck toward the net from the right point, and Bertuzzi redirected it in.
John Tavares brought the Maple Leafs to within 4-3 at 11:09. Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov could not clear the puck, and it was picked up by Gavin McKenna, who passed to Tavares in the slot.
Moore made it 5-3 at 11:21, backhanding in the rebound of a shot by Rinzel. Bertuzzi scored at 12:10, putting the puck into the net from in front after linemate Anton Frondell could not get a shot off for the 6-3 final.
The Blackhawks celebrated the 100th anniversary of their first game in the NHL, a 4-1 victory against the Toronto St. Patricks at Chicago Coliseum on Nov. 17, 1926.