Schaefer already had etched his name in the history books prior to his third goal of the game. When he made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from the edge of the right face-off circle at 1:34 of the second period, he became the second NHL defenseman to score 30 career goals as a teenager, joining Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley (46).

When he backhanded a rebound past Talbot to make it 3-1 at 7:01 of the third, Schaefer passed Housley with six career multigoal games, the most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history. And with his 17th career multipoint game, Schaefer passed Larry Murphy and Rick Hampton and tied Ray Bourque for the second most by a teenage defenseman, behind Housley (34).

With 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists), Schaefer tied Murphy (1980-81) for the second most by a teenage defenseman through 20 games in a season, trailing only Housley (25; nine goals, 16 assists in 1983-84). His nine goals also are tied with Housley for the most.

"All these things, it's just crazy to hear. It's an honor," Schaefer said. "You don't think about things like that, but obviously when you hear it, it's pretty cool. But you just want to keep focusing on your season and what we've got going on in here."

Schaefer may not want to toot his own horn, but his teammates have no problem doing so. In fact, some have been waiting for someone like him.

"We're watching greatness kind of evolve," said forward Mathew Barzal, who is in his 10th full NHL season here. "Obviously you saw glimpses of it last year, but I think you see the consistency now. It's fun. I mean, it's fun to be out there. To have a factor like that on the back end, for the organization … I've been saying it for a long time -- I've been saying how jealous I was of some of these guys throughout the League that play with (Cale) Makar or (Quinn) Hughes, and we've got our guy. It's a lot of fun.

"You know what it is, it's fun to watch someone with so much enthusiasm on the ice. I remember when I was that age, every game when I scored, it was the best thing in the world. For him to kind of inject that, it's a lot of fun."

In the locker room afterwards, Schaefer was given the puck used for his third goal of the game. He said he will give it to his father, Todd, who often is here to watch his son play, but on this night was back home in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

The first one is always special, but there's little doubt Dad will be around to watch Schaefer do it again.

"That's just how special he is, and that's the first of many," Islanders forward Anthony Duclair said. "You're going to see much more than that, for sure."



NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report