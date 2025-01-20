NHL Buzz: McAvoy to miss 3rd straight game for Bruins with injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy will miss his third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury when the Bruins host the San Jose Sharks on Monday (1 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN).

Boston coach Joe Sacco said the defenseman is day to day and will be reevaluated after the game before a decision is made when he can return to the lineup. McAvoy was placed on injured reserve Jan. 14, retroactive to Jan. 11, when he played 21:45 in a 4-3 overtime win at the Florida Panthers.

“Charlie’s a physical player and he relies on that part of his game to be competitive, and if something is nagging him in that situation we’re trying to do what’s best for him individually and the team too,” Sacco said Sunday. “It’s one of those situations where you’re engaged in battles, engaged in 1-on-1 confrontations is probably the part where it effects the most. I know he’ll come back strong from it and he’ll be ready to go.”

McAvoy has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 45 games this season while averaging a team-high 23:41 of ice time. -- Joe McDonald

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty will not play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNSUN) because of an upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the forward is day to day.

Pacioretty has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 32 games this season. -- Dave McCarthy

Columbus Blue Jackets

Justin Danforth was activated from injured reserve and could return against the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN).

The forward missed 18 games because of a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 10 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Danforth has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 25 games this season. -- Stefen Rosner

Buffalo Sabres

Jiri Kulich will return to the lineup at the Seattle Kraken on Monday (4 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG-B, TVAS) after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Kulich has been a full participant at practice since rejoining the Sabres for their morning skate on Jan. 15. At practice Sunday, the center skated between Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson on the top line, where Ryan McLeod played the past two games.

"I was so excited to be back with the boys," he said Friday. "It was pretty boring the first week."

The 20-year-old started the season on the wing but has been a regular fixture at center, his natural position, since early December. He has seven goals and nine points in 31 games.

"I think Jiri has really played well in the middle," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's really skated well, broke the puck well out of his own zone. I think now he's finding people around him. It's a little bit like playing with McLeod, a guy with real good speed, and he's been defending well."

McLeod is out with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday after taking a hit in practice Thursday. He played 16:56 in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 45 games.

"I know we've got him on IR, but I expect him back by the end of the week," Ruff said.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen might not be available against Seattle with the goalie dealing what Ruff called nagging issues and the effects of a hit from Penguins center Evgeni Malkin on Friday. If he doesn't play, he could be back at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

"I think he'll be good, but might not be [Monday]," Ruff said. -- Heather Engel