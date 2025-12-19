CHL notebook: Prospects who could make impact at World Juniors

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight some of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week: A look at some of the top NHL prospects who could play in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The opportunity to play in the World Junior Championship is a significant confidence boost to any player hoping to reach the NHL.

Here are a few of the players developing in the CHL that have earned the right to compete for spots at the tournament, which will be played Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota (players listed in alphabetical order).

Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie, OHL (New York Islanders)

Aitcheson hasn't gone more than three games without a goal this season, has five multigoal games and had his first hat trick in four OHL seasons Nov. 7. His 19 goals lead OHL defensemen, and his 11 power-play goals are second among all players. Aitcheson's big shot could help a Canada power play that went 4-for-19 in five games at the 2025 WJC.

Selected by the Islanders in the first round (No. 17) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old has 32 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games.

Carter Bear, LW, Everett, WHL (Detroit Red Wings)

Bear missed Everett's first six games of the season recovering from a partially torn Achilles tendon sustained March 9, but he had a goal and an assist in his season debut Oct. 10 and has kept right on scoring, with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 23 games. The 19-year-old has a chance to supply secondary scoring for Canada.

The Red Wings selected Bear in the first round (No. 13) of the 2025 draft.

Adam Benak, C, Brantford, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Benak had a goal and three assists in his first OHL game and has been rolling all season long. He has as many games with three points (eight) as he does with zero points, and is tied for third in the league with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 26 games. The 18-year-old should play a top-six role for Czechia, which is looking for another medal after winning the bronze at the 2025 WJC.

The Wild selected Benak in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2025 draft.

Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton, QMJHL (Utah Mammoth)

Desnoyers looks completely healed from the offseason wrist surgery that sidelined him for the first 11 games of Moncton's season. When he left for Canada's World Juniors training camp, it came after he had three assists in a 6-1 win against Cape Breton on Dec. 11. It was his fourth straight multipoint game, and gave him 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point streak.

The 18-year-old has 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 17 games after the Mammoth selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2025 draft.

Emil Hemming, RW, Barrie, OHL (Dallas Stars)

Hemming should play a significant role at World Juniors after he had four points (one goal, three assists) and helped Finland win the silver medal at the 2025 WJC. He left for the tournament on a high, with goals in three straight games and eight points (four goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 29) of the 2024 NHL Draft. After beginning the season playing five games with Texas of the American Hockey League, Hemming has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 17 OHL games.

Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna, WHL (Utah Mammoth)

Iginla looks fully recovered from surgeries on both hips that limited him to 21 games last season. He missed Kelowna's first six games this season, but a three-point game (two goals, one assist) in his debut Oct. 15 was a portent of things to come. The 19-year-old had points in nine of his first 10 games and left for Canada's WJC training camp with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 17 games.

The Mammoth selected Iginla with the No. 6 pick of the 2024 draft.

Adam Jiricek, D, Brantford, OHL (St. Louis Blues)

It was a bit of a slow start for Jiricek, but the 19-year-old has been developed into one of the top defensemen in the OHL, including 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) during a 13-game point streak from Oct. 26-Nov. 29 that's the longest in the league by a defenseman this season. Jiricek had five assists and averaged 18:52 of ice time to help Czechia win the bronze medal at the 2025 WJC, and he should have an even bigger role in 2026.

Jiricek, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 25 games, was selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 16) of the 2024 draft.

Jett Luchanko, C, Brantford, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers)

Luchanko scored one goal in five games for Canada at the 2025 WJC but could see a larger role this time around. The 19-year-old began the season in the NHL, was returned to Guelph and made his OHL season debut Oct. 30, then was traded to Brantford on Nov. 24. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in six games since the trade, including six points (two goals, four assists) during a three-game point streak. For the season he has 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 17 games

The Flyers selected Luchanko in the first round (No. 13) of the 2024 draft.

Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle, WHL (Buffalo Sabres)

Mrtka impressed enough to play in four NHL preseason games and four games with Rochester of the AHL before returning to Seattle on Oct. 25. The 18-year-old has continued to play at a high level, with 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 14 games. He has as many multipoint games (six) as he does games without a point (six). With his size (6-foot-6, 218 pounds) and puck-moving ability, Mrtka could have a top-pair role for Czechia at the WJC.

The Sabres selected Mrtka with the No. 9 pick of the 2025 draft.

Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George, WHL (San Jose Sharks)

Ravensbergen, one of three goalies competing for WJC playing time with Canada, leads WHL goalies with 16 wins and is tied for the lead with two shutouts in 22 games. When he left for Canada's training camp, he ranked among the top six in the league in goals-against average (2.50) and save percentage (.921).

The Sharks selected the 19-year-old in the first round (No. 30) of the 2025 draft.

Maxim Schafer, LW, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Washington Capitals)

Schaefer could see a significant role for Germany after he had three points (two goals, one assist) in five games at the 2025 WJC. In his first season in North America, Schafer has been one of the top rookie scorers in the QMJHL with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 25 games.

The Capitals selected the 18-year-old in the third round (No. 96) of the 2025 draft.