Boldy bringing confidence, winning expectations to Wild

Boldy reminisced on his "unbelievable experience" in Milan at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday following the Pro-Am at the PGA TOUR America’s CRMC Championship, which he and Wild teammate Ryan Hartman received sponsor exemptions to compete in.

Being a part of Team USA is something that has shaped Boldy into a better, more disciplined player.

“You definitely look back and reminisce, and you’re proud of yourself and the team and what we did for the country,” Boldy said of defeating Team Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold medal match. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Boldy had a breakout NHL season despite the extra demands of the Olympics, setting career highs with 42 goals and 85 points in 76 regular-season games. The 25-year-old also added 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games for the Wild.

“He came back stronger and confident,” Hartman said of Boldy's play after the Olympic break. “His year last year, it was huge for us. Big time player, played great in the playoffs.”

Last season, the Wild took strides in winning their Western Conference First Round series against the Dallas Stars in six games. Minnesota's first best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series win since 2015 was unfortunately followed by a heartbreaking series loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round.

The loss was a disappointment to Boldy given the Wild's talented roster and high expectations. Boldy said he learned a lot in those games, storing that knowledge for the upcoming season to use it to Minnesota's advantage.

“You can’t replicate playoff hockey, so the more you’re in it, the more natural it becomes,” Boldy said. “It’s just about taking that next step.”