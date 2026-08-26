BRAINERD, Minn. -- The sun was shining on a gorgeous summer day at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Brainerd, Minnesota, but one could forgive Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy if any goose bumps appeared on his arms while he was asked about winning an Olympic gold medal.
Boldy bringing confidence, winning expectations to Wild
Forward enters season with elevated expectations after Olympic gold medal win, career-best campaign
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Boldy reminisced on his "unbelievable experience" in Milan at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday following the Pro-Am at the PGA TOUR America’s CRMC Championship, which he and Wild teammate Ryan Hartman received sponsor exemptions to compete in.
Being a part of Team USA is something that has shaped Boldy into a better, more disciplined player.
“You definitely look back and reminisce, and you’re proud of yourself and the team and what we did for the country,” Boldy said of defeating Team Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold medal match. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Boldy had a breakout NHL season despite the extra demands of the Olympics, setting career highs with 42 goals and 85 points in 76 regular-season games. The 25-year-old also added 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games for the Wild.
“He came back stronger and confident,” Hartman said of Boldy's play after the Olympic break. “His year last year, it was huge for us. Big time player, played great in the playoffs.”
Last season, the Wild took strides in winning their Western Conference First Round series against the Dallas Stars in six games. Minnesota's first best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series win since 2015 was unfortunately followed by a heartbreaking series loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round.
The loss was a disappointment to Boldy given the Wild's talented roster and high expectations. Boldy said he learned a lot in those games, storing that knowledge for the upcoming season to use it to Minnesota's advantage.
“You can’t replicate playoff hockey, so the more you’re in it, the more natural it becomes,” Boldy said. “It’s just about taking that next step.”
In combination with his experience on Team USA, Boldy's growth last season stood out as he’s turned into one of the Wild’s top scorers. He finished the regular season second behind forward Kirill Kaprizov (45 goals; 89 points) for Minnesota in both goals and points.
“I’m more focused on what the team can do and what we’re capable of as a group more than individual accomplishments,” Boldy said. “I just go out, work hard in the summer, good attitude, try to stay as confident as I can and let the game come to me.”
Hartman, who will lace up for his eighth season for the Wild and 13th career NHL season, has also noticed Boldy's growth as a player. Despite being focused on team success, Boldy's individual playmaking ability is a trait Hartman attributes to his teammate's increased time and experience on the ice.
“He’s at that point now where he demands (the puck), and he wants the puck on his stick and he makes plays," Hartman said. "He’s got such a good scoring touch.”
With an Olympic gold medal around his neck and new career highs on the stat sheet, Boldy is focused on elevating the Wild with his own increased confidence in his game this season. Just as they do every new season, this year’s team has expectations be one of the best teams in the NHL, according to Boldy.
“I think you go into every season with that expectation, and then you’ve got to find ways to grow and get it done,” Boldy said.