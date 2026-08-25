Kelly looks to build on breakout season for Avalanche

EDMONTON -- Parker Kelly is eager to build on his breakout season.
The Colorado Avalanche forward is also motivated after his team got swept in the Western Conference Final by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Forward had NHL career-high 35 points, helped Colorado reach Western Final
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
EDMONTON -- Parker Kelly is eager to build on his breakout season.
The Colorado Avalanche forward is also motivated after his team got swept in the Western Conference Final by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“Last year was a fun year. It was really fun to go deep in the playoffs, and it was tough to get that far and end up getting swept,” Kelly said following a session at the Perry Pearn 3 vs. 3 Hockey Camp on Tuesday. “We ran into a really hot team, and we got banged up a little bit.
“For me personally, it was a lot of fun to contribute offensively. I’m out there to do a 200-foot role and I may not be on the scoresheet every night, but it was nice to contribute depth scoring and be able to make an impact that way. It was just fun to be confident with the puck and I’m going to try and do that again this year.”
The 27-year-old had 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 82 games -- all NHL career highs -- in his second season with the Avalanche. Kelly had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 80 games in 2024-25.
Kelly’s offensive output last season was a pleasant surprise, considering he was used in a predominately bottom-six checking role.
“I think it was just combination of a lot of things,” Kelly said. “I was working a lot with the coaches on video, and we have a lot of skilled guys on our team that are really crafty with the puck.
“You can go down the list of names of star players on our team and it’s really good just to be able to pick their brain. You talk with ‘Nate’ (Nathan MacKinnon), and he’ll point things out about puck entries and puck protection. Gabriel Landeskog is one of the best puck-protection players in the world, and just to be able to talk to guys like that and get tips and learn, and they’ll help you get confidence too. I also had great linemates too.”
Colorado won the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team in the regular season (55-16-11) and was considered a championship contender, if not the favorite, heading into the playoffs.
Yet, after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and defeating the Minnesota Wild in five games in the second, things fell apart in the conference final, and Colorado lost in four games to the Golden Knights.
“We came off a big win against Minnesota and five days later we’re looking in the mirror and we’re about to get swept. It happened fast,” Kelly said. “You have a whole long summer to think about it, and you try to learn from it. We have a bit of a runway here, we have the same core coming back and we’ve made improvements going into this year.”
With MacKinnon, Landeskog, and defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews leading the way, Colorado is again expected to be a Stanley Cup contender. The Avalanche roster also includes forwards Martin Necas, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri and Artturi Lehkonen.
Kelly is hoping to play his part going into the first season of a four-year contract he signed on July 1, 2025.
“I feel like I’ve had a good summer and I’m ready to try and contribute on both sides of the game again this year,” he said. “Winning is hard and it starts when we begin arriving and at training camp on Sept. 16, when it opens. We’re just going to try and build every day, every day just stack one brick on top of another one, and hopefully by the end, you’re gunning for a long playoff run and everyone can stay healthy.”
Kelly took an unconventional road to the NHL. He signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Ottawa Senators in September of 2017 after he was passed over in the NHL Draft.
After parts of four NHL seasons with Ottawa, he signed a two-year contract with the Avalanche and impressed enough to earn a second contract with Colorado.
“I was obviously disappointed I didn’t get drafted, but at the time it was nice to be able to pick where I wanted to go and I had a couple of teams that invited me to development camp,” Kelly said. “My agent said Ottawa would be a good fit if things worked out and he was right. That ended up being a place where they were rebuilding and I got kind of lucky where they were trying out young guys at different ages.”
Kelly had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 80 games with Ottawa in 2023-24 before moving on to Colorado, where he is benefiting from playing on a Cup contender.
“Since going to Colorado, even with the coaching staff, all those guys, it’s been a blessing for me and it was the best thing that can happen for me was to land there,” Kelly said. “There is plethora of guys to learn from.
“We’re very lucky to have the superstars we have on our team. The public never really sees the behind the scenes and what goes into it and why they are the way they are and why they’re so good. It rubs off on guys.”
Dive in with a Stats experience that incorporates EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activities to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.