Kelly looks to build on breakout season for Avalanche

“Last year was a fun year. It was really fun to go deep in the playoffs, and it was tough to get that far and end up getting swept,” Kelly said following a session at the Perry Pearn 3 vs. 3 Hockey Camp on Tuesday. “We ran into a really hot team, and we got banged up a little bit.

“For me personally, it was a lot of fun to contribute offensively. I’m out there to do a 200-foot role and I may not be on the scoresheet every night, but it was nice to contribute depth scoring and be able to make an impact that way. It was just fun to be confident with the puck and I’m going to try and do that again this year.”

The 27-year-old had 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 82 games -- all NHL career highs -- in his second season with the Avalanche. Kelly had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 80 games in 2024-25.

Kelly’s offensive output last season was a pleasant surprise, considering he was used in a predominately bottom-six checking role.

“I think it was just combination of a lot of things,” Kelly said. “I was working a lot with the coaches on video, and we have a lot of skilled guys on our team that are really crafty with the puck.

“You can go down the list of names of star players on our team and it’s really good just to be able to pick their brain. You talk with ‘Nate’ (Nathan MacKinnon), and he’ll point things out about puck entries and puck protection. Gabriel Landeskog is one of the best puck-protection players in the world, and just to be able to talk to guys like that and get tips and learn, and they’ll help you get confidence too. I also had great linemates too.”