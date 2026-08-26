3 questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning

1. Will Hedman return to being an elite No. 1 defenseman?

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay’s 35-year-old captain, said he is healthy physically and mentally and feeling fresh going into training camp, with the hope and expectation being that he will have the same type of impact he has been making for nearly two decades.

"Feeling great," Hedman told NHL.com.

Hedman hasn’t played since March 19. He missed the last 22 games of the regular season and Tampa Bay's seven games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens last season while on a personal leave of absence from the team because he was prioritizing his mental health.

But he's been skating regularly in the offseason, including in Tampa since Aug. 1, and it appears he's ready to resume his role as the Lightning's top defenseman and leader.

The 17-year veteran was limited to 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 33 games last season.