NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
3 questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning
Hedman's return, replacing Raddysh among concerns
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI
1. Will Hedman return to being an elite No. 1 defenseman?
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay’s 35-year-old captain, said he is healthy physically and mentally and feeling fresh going into training camp, with the hope and expectation being that he will have the same type of impact he has been making for nearly two decades.
"Feeling great," Hedman told NHL.com.
Hedman hasn’t played since March 19. He missed the last 22 games of the regular season and Tampa Bay's seven games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens last season while on a personal leave of absence from the team because he was prioritizing his mental health.
But he's been skating regularly in the offseason, including in Tampa since Aug. 1, and it appears he's ready to resume his role as the Lightning's top defenseman and leader.
The 17-year veteran was limited to 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 33 games last season.
2. Can Carlson fill Raddysh's role and replace his production?
Darren Raddysh had a career year last season, putting up 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists), including 10 power-play goals, crushing his previous NHL highs of 37 points, six goals, two power play goals and 31 assists.
But it came in a contract year for the 30-year-old defenseman and the Lightning decided they didn't want to pay the premium to keep him. So, they completed a sign and trade move, and Raddysh signed an eight-year contract with Tampa Bay before being sent to Toronto.
The Lightning replaced Raddysh with John Carlson and they're hoping for a similar impact from the 36-year-old former Washington Capitals defenseman.
Carlson signed a two-year, $17 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 1 after scoring 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 games split between Washington and the Anaheim Ducks last season. Like Raddysh, Carlson is a right-handed defenseman who will be a big part of Tampa Bay's power play.
3. Will Geekie and/or O'Reilly make an impact this season?
The Lightning have not picked in the first round of the NHL Draft since 2022, but in Conor Geekie and Sam O'Reilly they have two forwards who were first-round picks for other organizations that could be important forwards this season.
Geekie, the Arizona Coyotes' No. 11 pick in 2022, has played 66 games with the Lightning across the past two seasons, including 14 last season. He has 17 career points (nine goals, eight assists), including three points (one goal, two assists) last season.
The 22-year-old has been an impact scorer for Syracuse of the American Hockey League the past two seasons with 79 points (28 goals, 51 assists) in 81 games. He could be an important depth scorer in the NHL this season if he has a strong training camp.
Tampa Bay acquired Geekie, defenseman J.J. Moser, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (Noah Steen) and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in a trade with Utah for Mikhail Sergachev on June 29, 2024.
O'Reilly, the Edmonton Oilers' No. 32 pick in 2024, is turning pro at 20 years old after a remarkable junior career that featured two Memorial Cup championships in 2025 and 2026, including being named the most valuable player at the Memorial Cup last season.
The Lightning view O'Reilly as being in the Anthony Cirelli mold as a center who can drive offense, win important face-offs and shut down the opponent's top lines.
Tampa Bay got O'Reilly from the Oilers for forward Isaac Howard on July 8, 2025.
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