WWE superstar CM Punk pays tribute to North Stars at Summer Slam

Instead of the famous "arrow N" logo with the star on top, Punk of course had a "CM" in its place. The back of the jacket had a No. 20 to signify Punk's two decade-long career in the ring.

The North Stars played in Minnesota from 1967 to 1993 before moving to Dallas to become the current-day Dallas Stars.

The current team in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Wild, came about as an expansion team in 1997 and have certainly embraced the legendary color scheme with their alternate jersey designs.

Punk didn't just have the jacket - which he wore with the WWE Championship Belt on his way to the ring on Saturday - his wrestling trunks and boots were also patterned for the North Stars.

And yes, he did defeat Rhodes to retain the title of Undisputed WWE Champion. Here at the League we are also crowning Punk winner of the Norris Division for 2026.