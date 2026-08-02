WWE superstar CM Punk pays tribute to North Stars at Summer Slam

Wrestling legend shows off custom ring outfit in Minneapolis

CM Punk North stars

© WWE

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

You may have been expecting some throws at WWE Sumer Slam on Saturday, but CM Punk brought the throwback.

The wrestling legend paid tribute to the Minnesota North Stars with his entrance and ring attire for the marquee event in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Punk entered the ring for his title match against Cody Rhodes wearing a green-and-yellow custom jacket in a nod to the NHL team from a bygone era.

Instead of the famous "arrow N" logo with the star on top, Punk of course had a "CM" in its place. The back of the jacket had a No. 20 to signify Punk's two decade-long career in the ring.

The North Stars played in Minnesota from 1967 to 1993 before moving to Dallas to become the current-day Dallas Stars.

The current team in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Wild, came about as an expansion team in 1997 and have certainly embraced the legendary color scheme with their alternate jersey designs.

Punk didn't just have the jacket - which he wore with the WWE Championship Belt on his way to the ring on Saturday - his wrestling trunks and boots were also patterned for the North Stars.

And yes, he did defeat Rhodes to retain the title of Undisputed WWE Champion. Here at the League we are also crowning Punk winner of the Norris Division for 2026.

Short Shifts

Blake brings Stanley Cup to community center in Minnesota

Kotkaniemi brings Stanley Cup to hometown rink

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Nico Sturm

Aho gets rock star treatment with Stanley Cup in Finland

St. Louis meets Seinfeld at Just for Laughs in Montreal, gifts jersey

Larkin, Hellebuyck appear on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ with fellow gold medalists

Ehlers rides in Lamborghini with Stanley Cup, receives warm welcome in Denmark

Andersen takes Stanley Cup to Legoland in Denmark

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Kiefer Sherwood

Hurricanes assistant GM celebrates with Stanley Cup in New Jersey

NHL players take in World Cup Final at Metlife Stadium

Manitoba farm shows off impressive corn maze with Jets logo

Here are some more underrated hockey in pop culture moments

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Kyle Palmieri

Gronkowski, Sabathia show off NHL skills at Fanatics Fest

NHL teams get creative for 2026-27 schedule release

EA Sports introducing 'Connected Franchise' mode in NHL 27

Carrier visits lemonade stand during day with Stanley Cup