NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning
O'Reilly, Duke could push for NHL spots; Gauthier, Czata to continue development in minor leagues
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1. Sam O'Reilly, F
How acquired: Trade with Edmonton Oilers on July 8, 2025
2025-26 season: London (OHL): 28 GP, 12-16-28; Kitchener (OHL): 28 GP, 17-26-43
O'Reilly, 20, is turning pro after an award-winning junior career in the Ontario Hockey League. He was a two-time Memorial Cup winner, including the most valuable player at the Memorial Cup last season, when he had 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) in 18 postseason games with the Kitchener Rangers. He also helped Team Canada take home the bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lightning assistant general manager and director of hockey operations Jeff Tambellini said O'Reilly, a 6-foot-2, 186-pound center, is ready to transition into the pro game and has "put himself at the top of the class of showing us he's prepared to make a quick transition to the pro game and challenge for a roster spot." He said he's in the mold of Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, who was the runner-up for the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the League last season.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Ethan Gauthier, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 37 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Syracuse (AHL): 56 GP, 12-15-27
Gauthier, 21, is entering his second full professional season after spending last season with Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Tambellini said the Lightning liked the fact that Gauthier showed "massive progression" from the first half to the second half of last season. He had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 25 games from Feb. 4 to the end of the season after putting up nine points (four goals, five assists) in his first 31 games played. The Lightning are hoping Gauthier starts this season in a second-line role with Syracuse and continues to progress to where he's a call-up option.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Ethan Czata, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 56 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Niagara (OHL): 63 GP, 25-28-53
Czata, 19, will return to the OHL for another season, with the Lightning hoping he continues the growth and development progression he showed last season. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound forward also played three games with Syracuse in the AHL last season; he did not have a point and had 17 penalty minutes. Tambellini said Czata needs time for his body to develop. He said the Lightning are not going to rush him into the pro game because they want to give him time to add more strength to play a strong two-way game.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
4. Benjamin Rautiainen, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 108 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Tappara (Liiga): 59 GP, 25-52-77
Rautiainen was 20 years old when the Lightning selected him in the 2025 NHL Draft. He went on to dominate Finland's top pro league last season, leading Liiga in scoring, setting a record for the most points in a single season by a player 21 years old or younger, and being named the league's most valuable player. He led Tappara to the Liiga championship. Tambellini said Rautiainen, who turned 21 in June, will start this season with Tappara, come to Tampa Bay for a rookie tournament and training camp to ideally get into a few NHL exhibition games, and then go back to Finland for the remainder of the season -- unless he plays well enough to make the NHL roster.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
5. Dylan Duke, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 126 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Syracuse (AHL): 72 GP, 32-27-59; Tampa Bay (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0
Duke led the Crunch and was third in the AHL with 32 goals last season, but the 23-year-old projects more as an undersized, two-way, bottom-six energy forward in the NHL, Tambellini said. He said he will have a chance in training camp to prove he can play that type of role for the Lightning this season, likely in the range of 9-12 minutes per game, possibly getting some short-handed minutes, which he got in Syracuse last season. He is 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, but his skating and speed have improved, Tambellini said.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
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