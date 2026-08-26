Inside look at Tampa Bay Lightning

"Losing in the first round for four straight years is not good enough," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman told NHL.com. "We're excited about another season, another opportunity to be better."

Tampa Bay has not won a Stanley Cup Playoff series since 2022 despite being a regular Stanley Cup contender, including an elite team in the past two regular seasons. The Lightning are fourth in wins (97), tied for second in regulation wins (81), first in goals (578), fourth in goals against (445), 10th on the power play (23.2 percent) and tied for second on the penalty kill (81.2 percent).

The Lightning dominated the postseason NHL awards in 2025-26 with forward Nikita Kucherov winning the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player to his team, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy taking the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie, and Jon Cooper winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's best coach.

But they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference First Round, a series that featured seven one-goal games. The Lightning also lost Game 7 at home and scored a total of four goals in the final three games.

But they bring back most of the roster from last season, the one big change being defenseman Darren Raddysh, who had NHL career highs in goals (22), assists (48) and points (70) and was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 19, and essentially being replaced by veteran John Carlson.

"We have a team that we truly believe in and that goes to show from the management and the coaching, there hasn't been a lot of change than obviously losing 'Raddy' and getting John Carlson in," Hedman said. "We have some guys in (Jeffrey) Viel and (Ilya) Mikheyev that are going to add to our game as well. For us, we're super excited."

Hedman is the most important addition, if you want to call him that.

The Lightning's 35-year-old captain and one of the top defensemen in the NHL for nearly 17 years missed the final 15 games of the regular season and all seven in the playoffs while away from the team for personal reasons related to his mental health.

Hedman was limited to 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 33 games last season. He had 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) in 79 games two seasons ago.

"Last year was a tough year in many regards, but I look at that too as I've been in this League for a long time, I'm entering my 18th season, and to have a season like that it could happen to anyone," Hedman said. "I'm happy it happened at this stage in my career where I know what I can do, I know what I can bring to the team, and I know what I can do on a daily basis when I'm healthy. I have zero doubt in my mind. I haven't played a game since obviously March, but for me at this point I know what it takes to be good in this League. I've had a great summer, and I feel great going into camp."

Hedman's return is essential to Tampa Bay's blue line, which is revamped with Carlson replacing Raddysh on the right side and, in all likelihood, on the power play.

Carlson, 36, signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on July 1. He had 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 games split between the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks last season.