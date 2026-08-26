Andersen, Janmark expected to miss training camp for Oilers

Edmonton announces Savoie, Regula also likely out

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Goalie Frederik Andersen will be one of four players who will not attend training camp for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Wednesday. 

Andersen and forward Matt Savoie are rehabilitating injuries which occurred during offseason training sessions, while forward Mattias Janmark and defenseman Alec Regula are recovering from prior medical procedures.

Oilers training camp will start Sept. 16 with physicals and medicals. Edmonton will play the Winnipeg Jets in its first preseason game on Sept. 19, and host the Vancouver Canucks in the season opener on Sept. 29.  

Andersen signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Oilers on July 1 after five seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 36-year-old went 13-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games to help the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup. 

Andersen did not play after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights because of a knee injury.

He went 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .874 save percentage in 35 games for the Hurricanes last season and is 324-149-58 with a 2.59 GAA, .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 552 regular-season games (538 starts) with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes. Andersen is 59-37 with a 2.32 GAA, .913 save percentage and eight shutouts in 101 playoff games.

Janmark was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 6, 2025 after appearing in three preseason games and missing the remainder of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He made his season debut on Nov. 10 and played in 43 games with eight points (one goal, seven assists). His last game of the season was Feb. 25, before he underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury.

The 33-year-old has 221 points (83 goals, 138 assists) in 680 games for the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Golden Knights and Oilers and 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 113 playoff games.

Savoie had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 82 games for the Oilers last season, his first full NHL season, and one assist in six playoff games. He has 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 87 games for the Buffalo Sabres and Oilers.

Regula had three assists in 29 games for the Oilers last season. The 26-year-old has four points (one goal, three assists) in 51 games for the Blackhawks and Oilers.

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