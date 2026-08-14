Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

1. Charlie Stramel, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Michigan State (NCAA): 37 GP, 19-25-44

Stramel (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) has made considerable strides the past two seasons after a slow start to his college career.

In two seasons at Wisconsin, the 21-year-old had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 67 games. He transferred to Michigan State and saw immediate improvement in 2024-25, when he had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 37 games. He then made another jump as a senior before sustaining a broken ankle in late March.

"Back on the ice again. Felt good," Stramel said June 29. "All the pain's gone. Just soreness here and there, but (I’m) getting there. Should be 100 percent here on the ice in a couple of weeks."

Stramel is a big forward with noticeable agility, which led the Wild to sign him to a three-year, entry-level contract April 6.

Projected NHL arrival: This season