NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Goal-scoring prowess from all locations

The Lightning finished fourth in the NHL in goals per game (3.49) last season and ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals (154, second), high-danger shots on goal (686; 10th), long-range goals (21; eighth) and long-range shots on goal (515; fifth). Kucherov excelled in those categories, but he also helped elevate others around him as he had 51 primary assists (third in NHL) last season.

Jake Guentzel , who ranks second on the Lightning in goals (79) behind Kucherov (81) since the start of the 2024-25 season, finished among the League leaders in high-danger goals (26; tied for third) and high-danger shots on goal (116; third) last season. In his first season with Tampa Bay in 2024-25, Guentzel ranked second in the NHL in high-danger goals (27) and was tied for third in high-danger shots on goal (114). Guentzel also ranked among the forward leaders in mid-range goals (eight; 86th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (62; 88th percentile) last season. The 31-year-old, who ranked highly at his position in skating distance at all strengths (252.15 miles; 96th percentile) and on the power play last season (37.79; 97th percentile), is tied for 10th in the NHL in power-play goals (25) over the past two seasons.

Brayden Point led the NHL in high-danger goals (28) in 2024-25 and finished highly among forwards in high-danger goals (13; 83rd percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (69; 90th percentile) last season. Despite missing 19 games, Point ranked eighth in the NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (315) and was tied for sixth in 22-plus mph bursts (36). Point also finished highly at his position last season in max skating speed (23.46 mph; 94th percentile), offensive zone starts percentage (43.0; 93rd percentile) and skating distance on the power play (33.75 miles; 92nd percentile).

Brandon Hagel scored a career-high 36 goals last season and ranked highly among forwards in high-danger goals (20; 97th percentile), mid-range goals (14; 97th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (92; 97th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (74; 93rd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile). Hagel, who is considered one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, also ranked among the leaders at his position in skating distance on the penalty kill (21.30 miles; 92nd percentile), 22-plus mph speed bursts (12; 92nd percentile), 20-plus mph bursts (166; 89th percentile) and max skating speed (23.22 mph; 90th percentile). Anthony Cirelli, who is Hagel's frequent linemate while short-handed, ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in total miles skated on the penalty kill (26.17) and finished highly at his position in high-danger goals (15; 90th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (68; 90th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).

It's worth noting that defenseman John Carlson, who signed a two-year contract with the Lightning in the offseason, ranked highly at his position in long-range goals (five; 96th percentile), mid-range goals (six; 94th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (15; 97th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (34; 92nd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (67; 87th percentile) last season. Carlson could play a key role for the Lightning on their first power-play unit after Darren Raddysh, who led the NHL in long-range goals last season (nine), was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the offseason.