As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Tampa Bay Lightning players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy projections for 2026-27
Kucherov, Vasilevskiy among top players in NHL
© Mike Carlson/NHLI
1. Nikita Kucherov, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 3
Kucherov, who won the Hart Trophy for the second time last season (also won in 2018-19), tied his career-high in goals (44; eighth in NHL) and his 130 points (second) were the second-most he's had in a season (144 in 2023-24). Since 2022-23, Kucherov ranks second in the NHL in points (508 in 317 games) and power-play points (186) behind Connor McDavid, and is tied with McDavid in assists (353) over that span. The three-time Art Ross Trophy winner (2018-19, 2023-24, 2024-25), is a fixture among the top five overall of NHL.com's fantasy rankings
NHL.com point projection: 125
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 13
Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy for the second time last season (also won in 2018-19), led the NHL in wins (39-15-4), ranked second in goals-against average (2.31) and was tied for third in save percentage (.912), among goalies with 25 games played. Vasilevskiy leads all active goalies with nine 30-win seasons (tied for fourth all-time) and ranks second all-time in consecutive 30-win seasons (nine), behind Martin Brodeur (12). Since Vasilevskiy's breakout season in 2017-18, he ranks first in the League among all goalies in wins (329) and leads active goalies in goals-against average (2.48), ranks tied for first in save percentage (.917) and is second in shutouts (38). The 32-year-old is a staple among the top goalies of NHL.com's fantasy rankings and should be considered in the first couple rounds of drafts due to his consistency and heavy workload.
NHL.com win projection: 39
3. Jake Guentzel, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 35
Guentzel set NHL career highs in points (88 in 81 games), assists (50), power-play points (30) and power-play assists (22) last season. Guentzel, who had a career-high 41 goals and 17 power-play goals in his first season with the Lightning in 2024-25, has 79 goals (ninth in NHL), 168 points (17th) and 58 power-play points (18th) in two seasons with them. The six-time 30-goal scorer has had at least 215 shots on goal in five straight seasons and is one of two players in the NHL to have at least 75 goals, 425 shots on goal (437), 60 hits (67) and 90 blocked shots (93) over the past two seasons (Nathan MacKinnon).
NHL.com point projection: 83
4. Brandon Hagel, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 36
Hagel scored a career-high 36 goals last season and had 70 points (74 in 71 games) for the third consecutive season. The 27-year-old, who had a career-high 90 points (35 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25, has at least 25 goals and 175 shots on goal in four straight seasons. Hagel is one of three players to have at least 120 goals (127), 300 points (303), 220 hits (224) and 200 blocked shots (201) over the past four seasons combined (Auston Matthews, Sam Reinhart). Since 2022-23, Hagel is tied for third among forwards in plus/minus (plus-91), behind Nathan MacKinnon (plus-146) and Connor McDavid (plus-94). Hagel is a fringe top 25 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings at the position for this season due to his category coverage and potential increase in time on the power play.
NHL.com point projection: 82
5. Brayden Point, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 61
Point, who was limited to 63 games last season due to multiple injuries, had his lowest point total (50) since 2020-21 (48 points in 56 games) and his 18 goals were tied for the fewest he's had in a season since his rookie season in 2016-17. The eight-time 20-goal scorer and four-time 40-goal scorer (three times in past four seasons) had a career-high 51 goals and 95 points in 2022-23 and ranks seventh in goals (157 in 303 games) over that span. Point ranks sixth in the NHL in power-play goals (67) over the past five seasons and has had at least 30 power-play points in three of those seasons. The 30-year-old is a prime candidate to have a bounce-back season and has the upside to finish inside the top 50 overall this season.
NHL.com point projection: 85
---
Other TBL players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Potential draft bargains: John Carlson, D (point projection: 65); Victor Hedman, D (point projection: 55); Anthony Cirelli, F (point projection: 58)
Breakout candidate: J.J. Moser, D (point projection: 33)
Deep sleeper: Gage Goncalves , F (point projection: 45)
Hit and block specialist: Erik Cernak, D
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
NHL.com has you covered with fantasy hockey rankings and analysis.