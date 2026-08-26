Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G

NHL.com fantasy rank: 13

Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy for the second time last season (also won in 2018-19), led the NHL in wins (39-15-4), ranked second in goals-against average (2.31) and was tied for third in save percentage (.912), among goalies with 25 games played. Vasilevskiy leads all active goalies with nine 30-win seasons (tied for fourth all-time) and ranks second all-time in consecutive 30-win seasons (nine), behind Martin Brodeur (12). Since Vasilevskiy's breakout season in 2017-18, he ranks first in the League among all goalies in wins (329) and leads active goalies in goals-against average (2.48), ranks tied for first in save percentage (.917) and is second in shutouts (38). The 32-year-old is a staple among the top goalies of NHL.com's fantasy rankings and should be considered in the first couple rounds of drafts due to his consistency and heavy workload.

NHL.com win projection: 39