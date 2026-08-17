Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin among NHL Network's top 10 goalies

2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Although he had a down year by his standards, going 23-23-11 with a 2.86 GAA and .895 save percentage in 57 games, Hellebuyck is still among the elite goalies in the game. In 2024-25, he won the Vezina for the second straight season and third overall while also claiming the Hart Trophy. That season, the 33-year-old went 47-12-3 and tied Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with 63 games played (62 starts). He led all goalies in wins, GAA (2.00; minimum 25 games) and shutouts (eight), and was second in save percentage (.925) behind Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs (.926). Hellebuyck also won the William M. Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed 2.33 goals per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (56-22-4). Hellebuyck has won at least 30 games in six of the past 11 seasons, and his 345 wins since 2015-16 are second behind Vasilevskiy (363).