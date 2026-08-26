NHL national television schedule announced for 2026-27 season

"NHL on TNT" regular-season coverage will conclude April 8 with the Flyers at the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET).
ESPN's coverage begins with an opening-night tripleheader Sept. 29. It starts with the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET). Then the Rangers play at the Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET), followed by the Blackhawks at the Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET).
The Frozen Frenzy on Oct. 13 will be led by another tripleheader, this one beginning with the New Jersey Devils at the Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET), followed by the Avalanche at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET) and Bruins at San Jose Sharks (11 p.m. ET).
"ABC Hockey Saturday" returns Jan. 16, with an Original Six matchup between the Bruins and Rangers (Noon ET). That launches a schedule of 16 Saturday games on ABC through the remainder of the regular season.
All-Star Weekend will be Feb. 5-6, with this season's event taking on a global twist featuring the world's best players representing five national teams (Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States and a World Team) in a 3-on-3 round-robin tournament. The NHL All-Star Skills competition will be Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) and the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC).