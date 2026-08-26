NHL national television schedule announced for 2026-27 season

ESPN will broadcast 100 exclusive games, with 53 on ESPN and ABC and 47 on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Part of that package will be the "NHL Frozen Frenzy" on Oct. 13, a night when all 32 teams are in action; the 2027 Honda All-Star Weekend from UBS Arena on Long Island; and the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

ESPN also will broadcast the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The TNT schedule will start with a doubleheader Sept. 30 featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Los Angeles Kings at the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET).

TNT's schedule also includes the Heritage Classic between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 25; the annual Thanksgiving Showdown, this season a doubleheader Nov. 27 starting with the New York Rangers at the Chicago Blackhawks (5:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (8 p.m. ET). TNT also is the home of the Discover NHL Winter Classic, which this season will see the Utah Mammoth host the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Dec. 31 (6 p.m. ET).

"NHL on TNT" will present a Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader Jan. 18, beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Boston Bruins (1:30 p.m. ET), followed by Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Sidney Crosby and the Penguins (4 p.m. ET).