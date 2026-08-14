Inside look at Minnesota Wild

There's a fine line between steady and stagnant for the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild have been the definition of good for some time. They've qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the past seven seasons, and 12 of the past 14.

But since 2013, Minnesota has won three playoff series. It hasn’t reached the Western Conference Final since 2003, its third season after entering the NHL in 2000.

Last season, the Wild defeated the Dallas Stars in the first round in six games, their first series win since 2015. Then, they were eliminated in five games by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

Minnesota has higher ambitions, general manager Bill Guerin said. This season, being good isn't good enough.

"We had a good year last year. We made a big step. We are a very good team," Guerin said. "But the thing we can't do is just be complacent and be satisfied with what we did last year. We have to look forward and see how we can do better."

After a few offseasons of relatively little change, the Wild have taken a different route.

Among the changes were the departure of forward Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello, who played the previous seven seasons in Minnesota, had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games as part of a potent forward duo with Kirill Kaprizov.

"We're going for something a little bit different," Guerin said. "It's more about a big picture thing. 'Zuccy' has done nothing but help Kirill, on the ice and off the ice. They're really good friends. ... This is more of a big picture decision."

Zuccarello signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1.

Forwards Marcus Johansson, who had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 75 games last season, and Vladimir Tarasenko, who had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 75 games, also are gone. Johansson signed a contract with Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League on June 5; Tarasenko is an unrestricted free agent.