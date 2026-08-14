3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

1. Is it finally time for the deep run?

The Wild's talent warrants lofty goals. At minimum, there's an expectation to reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2003. The ultimate goal is obviously to win the Stanley Cup.

Kirill Kaprizov, entering his seventh season, is one of the most dynamic forwards in the NHL. He led Minnesota with 89 points (45 goals, 44 assists) in 78 games last season and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 11 games.

Forward Matt Boldy is coming off 42 goals and 85 points, each a career-high. Defenseman Quinn Hughes had 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games after being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12.

"We're a good team already," general manager Bill Guerin said. "I still think we're in a good spot. You look at the players we still have on our team, we're still very good."

If the Wild go deep into the playoffs, it likely will be because of the returning faces.