Mammoth rally from 3 down in 3rd, recover for OT win against Penguins

Michael Carcone had two of four straight goals in the third period, Nate Schmidt and Sean Durzi also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 12 saves for the Mammoth (16-15-3), who have won two straight after losing their previous three.

“Just like we drew it (up),” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “But no, seriously, what I did like was the guys in the room and on the bench, they said the right things all night long. Didn’t panic.”

Justin Brazeau tied it late in the third period with his second goal of the game, Ben Kindel had a goal and two assists, and Sergei Murashov made 32 saves for the Penguins (14-8-9), who have led in the third period in four of five straight losses (0-1-4), including a four-goal lead in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

"First of all, not in a million years did I think we'd be back here 24 hours later having the exact same conversation,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said.

Utah, trailing 3-0, scored four times in the first 7:06 of the third with Schmidt and Carcone scoring the first two goals 15 seconds apart.