Buium has goal, assist in debut, Canucks edge Devils

Demko makes 25 saves in victory; Rossi, Ohgren also play 1st game for Vancouver following Hughes trade

Canucks at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
Mike G. Morreale

NEWARK, N.J. -- Zeev Buium had a goal and an assist in his debut with the Vancouver Canucks in a 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday.

It was the first game for the Canucks without defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was traded to the Minnesota Wild for Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, on Friday.

Rossi and Ohgren also made their Canucks debuts Sunday. Rossi, who was activated off injured reserve and played in his first game since Nov. 11 following a lower-body injury, had one shot on goal in 18:16 of ice time. Ohgren had one shot on goal in 11:39.

Jake DeBrusk scored, Conor Garland had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for Vancouver (12-17-3), which won for the second time in eight games (2-5-1).

Luke Hughes scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves for the Devils (18-14-1), who have alternated wins and losses the past four games. They were coming off a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

New Jersey held a 26-15 shot advantage; 8-1 in the third period.

DeBrusk gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal at 1:01 of the first period off a rebound at the right post.

Buium made it 2-0 on another power-play goal at 6:48 when his cross-ice dump-in from the left face-off circle deflected off the stick of Brenden Dillon just outside the right post and into the net.

VAN@NJD: Buium gives Canucks a 2-0 lead with PPG in 1st

Vancouver denied New Jersey on a 5-on-3 power play for 1:18 with Tyler Myers (interference) and Kiefer Sherwood (closing hand on puck) serving minor penalties.

Demko made four saves during the penalty kill, including a left pad stop against Nico Hischier on a one-timer from the right face-off circle at 14:01 and a chest stop against Connor Brown at 14:44.

Luke Hughes cut the deficit to 2-1 at 4:02 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot off a back pass from Jesper Bratt.

