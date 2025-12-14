Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Rossi activated from IR, debuts for Canucks
Injured Bedard not expected to join Blackhawks on road trip; Jets win Hellebuyck's return from knee surgery
© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images
Vancouver Canucks
Marco Rossi was activated from injured reserve and made his Canucks debut at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The forward was activated off injured reserve and has been sidelined since Nov. 11 with a lower-body injury. Rossi was acquired with forward Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in the trade that sent defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Ohgren and Buium were in the lineup after they joined Rossi for practice Saturday. Forward Elias Pettersson (upper body) was placed on IR.
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard did not play for the Blackhawks in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday after the center was injured at the end of a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. "I'll know way more tomorrow," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said after the game. "I don't anticipate him on this trip." The Blackhawks open a three-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Bedard was injured while taking a face-off against St. Louis center Brayden Schenn with one second remaining. Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice at the final horn. He was clutching his right shoulder as he skated off and went down the tunnel. Bedard had two assists Friday and leads Chicago with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in a 5-1 win the Washington Capitals at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, his first game since Nov. 15, a 4-3 shootout win against the Calgary Flames. Hellebuyck was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 and had arthroscopic knee surgery Nov. 22. He was expected to be out 4-6 weeks and returned to practice last Wednesday. He is 9-6-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 15 starts this season.
New York Islanders
Jonathan Drouin returned for the Islanders in a 3-2 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, playing 21:09. The forward missed five games with a back injury since he was a late scratch after warmups prior to a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 4. He has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 26 games this season. … Bo Horvat did not play Saturday and is day to day with a lower-body injury. The forward left at 6:52 of the second period of a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. His right skate got tangled up with the right skate of Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson, which caused his left knee to bend awkwardly.