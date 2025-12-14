NHL Status Report: Rossi activated from IR, debuts for Canucks

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard did not play for the Blackhawks in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday after the center was injured at the end of a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. "I'll know way more tomorrow," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said after the game. "I don't anticipate him on this trip." The Blackhawks open a three-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Bedard was injured while taking a face-off against St. Louis center Brayden Schenn with one second remaining. Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice at the final horn. He was clutching his right shoulder as he skated off and went down the tunnel. Bedard had two assists Friday and leads Chicago with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games this season.