Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Henrique available

FORWARDS

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers

The 34-year-old had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks this season, including nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Ducks on March 6. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 playoff games. Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 82) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Henrique has 530 points (263 goals, 267 assists) in 912 regular-season games for the Oilers, Ducks and Devils and 45 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 45 playoff games.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks

The 33-year-old had 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games with the Blackhawks this season. Signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning as an undrafted free agent on March 7, 2011, Johnson has 431 points (193 goals, 238 assists) in 738 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Lightning and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 116 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning, in 2020 and 2021.

Jack Roslovic, New York Rangers

The 27-year-old had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 regular-season games for the Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets this season, including eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets on March 8. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. Selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 25) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 221 points (80 goals, 141 assists) in 445 regular-season games for the Rangers, Blue Jackets and Jets and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 36 playoff games.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida Panthers

The 32-year-old had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Panthers and Ottawa Senators this season, including 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Senators on March 6. Tarasenko had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 16) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has 629 points (293 goals, 336 assists) in 751 regular-season games for the Panthers, Senators, New York Rangers and Blues and 73 points (49 goals, 24assists) in 121 playoff games. Tarasenko also won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins

The 35-year-old had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins this season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, van Riemsdyk has 629 points (311 goals, 318 assists) in 1,011 regular-season games for the Bruins, Flyers and Maple Leafs and 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 82 playoff games.