With the NHL free agent signing period underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the top remaining unsigned free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position).
Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Henrique available
Schultz, Samsonov also remained unsigned
FORWARDS
Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers
The 34-year-old had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks this season, including nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Ducks on March 6. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 playoff games. Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 82) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Henrique has 530 points (263 goals, 267 assists) in 912 regular-season games for the Oilers, Ducks and Devils and 45 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 45 playoff games.
Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks
The 33-year-old had 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 67 games with the Blackhawks this season. Signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning as an undrafted free agent on March 7, 2011, Johnson has 431 points (193 goals, 238 assists) in 738 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Lightning and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 116 playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning, in 2020 and 2021.
Jack Roslovic, New York Rangers
The 27-year-old had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 regular-season games for the Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets this season, including eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets on March 8. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. Selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 25) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 221 points (80 goals, 141 assists) in 445 regular-season games for the Rangers, Blue Jackets and Jets and 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 36 playoff games.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida Panthers
The 32-year-old had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Panthers and Ottawa Senators this season, including 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Senators on March 6. Tarasenko had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup. Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 16) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has 629 points (293 goals, 336 assists) in 751 regular-season games for the Panthers, Senators, New York Rangers and Blues and 73 points (49 goals, 24assists) in 121 playoff games. Tarasenko also won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.
James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins
The 35-year-old had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins this season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games. Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, van Riemsdyk has 629 points (311 goals, 318 assists) in 1,011 regular-season games for the Bruins, Flyers and Maple Leafs and 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 82 playoff games.
DEFENSEMEN
John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs
The 31-year-old had five assists in 14 games for the Maple Leafs this season before having season-ending hip surgery in December. Selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg has 412 points (81 goals, 331 assists) in 633 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Stars, and 39 points (eight goals, 31 assists) in 63 playoff games.
Justin Schultz, Seattle Kraken
The 33-year-old had 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 70 games for the Kraken this season. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 43) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Schultz has 324 points (71 goals, 253 assists) in 745 regular-season games for the Kraken, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers, and 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 81 playoff games. Schultz won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
Ryan Suter, Dallas Stars
The 39-year-old had the final year of his three-year, $14.6 million contract bought out on Friday. He had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games this season and four points (one goal three assists) in 19 playoff games. Selected by Nashville in the first round (No. 7) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Suter has 681 points (105 goals, 576 assists) in 1,444 regular-season games with the Stars, Wild and Predators and 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 133 playoff games.
GOALIE
James Reimer, Detroit Red Wings
The 36-year-old was 11-8-2 with a 3.11 GAA, .904 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games (20 starts) for the Red Wings this season. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Reimer is 215-177-63 with a 2.88 GAA, .910 save percentage and 30 shutouts in 501 regular-season games (458 starts) for the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs, and 5-5 with a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage in 11 playoff games (10 starts).