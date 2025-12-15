Hurricanes edge Flyers, sweep home-and-home in shootout

Bussi improved to 11-1-0 to become the fastest goalie to 11 wins in NHL history.

Andrei Svechnikov won it in the third round of the shootout, William Carrier and Taylor Hall also scoredfor the Hurricanes (21-9-2), who have won four in a row.

Jamie Drysdale scored and Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (16-9-6), who are 1-1-3 in the past five games and have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Dan Vladar made 31 saves.

Both games in the back-to-back ended with the Hurricanes coming out on top in a shootout. Carolina topped Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Carrier gathered a loose puck in the slot and scored on a wrist shot through traffic to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 5:44.

Hall redirected a shot between his legs and past Vladar off an Alexander Nikishin one-timer on the power play to extend the lead 2-0 at 15:53.

Drysdale made it 2-1 at 19:07 when his shot from the left point went off the shaft of Carrier’s stick and into the net.

After a scoreless second period, Philadelphia tied it 2-2 at 18:08 of the third period. Travis Konecny drew Bussi out to the left post before passing across the slot to Zegras, who one-timed a shot into an open net from the right circle.