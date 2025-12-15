Hughes scores in debut for Wild, who defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Hughes made it 4-0, 54 seconds into the third period with wrist shot down the middle that beat Jeremy Swayman five-hole.

The defenseman had three shots in 26:55 of ice time in his first game since being traded to Minnesota from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists, and Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for the Wild (19-9-5), who extended their winning streak to four games and home point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves.

Alex Steeves scored, and Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins (19-14-0), who had won four straight.

Jared Spurgeon put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 10:11 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic as Swayman was screened by Marcus Johansson on the power play.

Kaprizov extended the lead 2-0 at 8:49 of the second period with backhand shot on a rebound in front off an initial Boldy shot.

Hartman made it 3-0 on the power play, finishing a 2-on-0 with Brock Faber at 12:57.

After Hughes’ goal, Boldy made it 5-0 at 8:08 of the third period when Boldy got his initial rebound and skated behind the net to the bottom of the right circle for the low snap shot.

Steeves cut the deficit 5-1 at 10:58 when the puck popped loose to him after a scramble in front.

It appeared Boldy made it 6-1 at 13:01 with his shot zinging off the crossbar but video review determined the puck did not cross the goal line and the score remained 5-1.

Kaprizov did make it 6-1 at 14:55 after coming off the bench as the extra attacker on a delayed penalty.

Andrew Peeke scored with one second remaining with a snap shot for the 6-2 final.

Johansson left during the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Wild defenseman David Jiricek left at 17:43 of the third period after crashing into the boards.