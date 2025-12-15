Dobes makes 27 saves, Canadiens defeat Oilers

Dobes made five saves, including a point-blank opportunity by Zach Hyman, when Edmonton had a two-minute 5-on-3 power play after Montreal was called for two minor penalties at 6:04 of the first.

Ivan Demidov, Joe Veleno, Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier each scored for the Canadiens (17-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games. Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky each had two assists.

Hyman had a goal and Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for the Oilers (15-12-6), who ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

Demidov gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:28 of the second period. He took a return pass from Slafkovsky in the right face-off circle and skated in before burying a wrist shot over Pickard’s glove.

Veleno made it 2-0 at 11:58 when he intercepted Connor McDavid’s backhand pass into the slot from behind the goal line and lifted a wrist shot past Pickard from the left hash marks.

Suzuki pushed the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 3:38 of the third period. Slafkovsky fed a backdoor pass from the right circle that Suzuki redirected in at the left edge of the crease.

Hyman cut the deficit to 3-1 when he scored on a power play at 12:29 of the third, putting in a rebound of Evan Bouchard’s point shot from in front. With the secondary assist, McDavid extended his point streak to six games (16 points; seven goals, nine assists).

Texier put the Canadiens back up 4-1 during a delayed penalty at 13:52 when he skated in on a 2-on-1 and scored blocker side from the left circle.

Montreal appeared to open the scoring on the power play at 12:06 of the first period, but the goal was initially waved off because Brendan Gallagher kicked the puck into the net. Officials reviewed the play to see if there was a distinct kicking motion, and the call on the ice was upheld.