NHL free agency opens with wild day of movement

What. A. Day.

Every year we call this day, July 1, the free-agent frenzy. This year, it really was wild.

Monday was a day of change in the NHL, a day when franchise icons departed for new opportunities in different locales, when several teams beefed up their blue lines and others watched important players leave, trying like heck to replace them on the fly.

It was a day for the Nashville Predators and their fans to stick out their chests and say look at us, notice us, we're here and we're for real. It was a day for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to watch some fan favorites leave.

It was a day that truly signified the end of the flat-cap era in the NHL and teams spent as such, knowing the salary cap for this season is going up to $88 million from $83.5 million. It had gone up only $2 million over the previous five seasons.

More than 100 players changed teams. More than $1 billion was spent.

"Lots of players changed teams today," Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said. "We're coming off four years, five years of sort of a stagnant cap. You've seen some cap growth, you see some good players in the market, we've seen some teams get aggressive. It wasn't unexpected."

But it sure was fun.

Steven Stamkos was the biggest headliner of the day.

The Predators signed the 34-year-old forward to a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) after Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning could not come to an agreement on a deal that would allow him to finish his career where he started it.

Stamkos, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft to the Lightning, had spent 16 years in Tampa Bay and leaves as the Lightning's all-time leader in many of the most important statistical categories, making it an impossibly hard day for a generation of Lightning fans who have come to know No. 91 as their own, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and arguably the best player in franchise history.

He no longer is theirs.

The Lightning went in a different direction, choosing 29-year-old Jake Guentzel over Stamkos.

Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million AAV) with the Lightning, who acquired him from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

There's no harm in that. Guentzel was the prize of this year's free-agent class and he went to Tampa Bay. That's a feather in the Lightning's cap. But they couldn't get him and Stamkos, so Nashville swooped in and got the player who had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games last season.

But the Predators didn't stop at Stamkos. Far from it.

Nashville also signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV), defenseman Brady Skjei to a seven-year, $49 million deal ($7 million AAV) and goalie Scott Wedgewood to a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million AAV). It also re-signed Alexandre Carrier to a three-year, $11.25 million deal ($3.75 million AAV).