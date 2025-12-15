Thompson pushes goal streak to 4, Sabres top Kraken for 3rd straight win

Said Lambert: “On their first goal, our D stands in, our protocol is our forward has to back him up, and he doesn’t. It’s a 2-on-1. You can’t do that.”

Thompson pushed it to 2-0 off a 2-on-0 rush at 10:08 of the second period. Tuch intercepted defenseman Vince Dunn’s clearing attempt inside the Seattle blue line and sent an area pass to Peyton Krebs at the bottom of the left circle. Krebs one-touched it across the top of the crease to Thompson, who poked it under Daccord’s left pad.

“There are puck bounces that sometimes don’t go your way, bad calls, disallowed goals,” Thompson said of how the Sabres turned around their road trip. “At the end of the day, those are things you can’t control. All you can control is your work ethic, the way you’re competing on pucks, and the intensity we have.”

Stephenson got Seattle within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:24, walking down from the top of the circle and snapping a shot that hit the left post, then went off Lyon’s back and in.

“They’re, I think, the second-best penalty kill in the League, so I just tried to get it through quick,” Stephenson said. “Matty [Beniers] and [Jordan Eberle] were there, and fortunate enough to bounce off the back of him and go in.

"It's a hard league. It's hard to stay positive when things are going this way. But I think that's kind of the M.O. right now, is that [wins are] going to come."